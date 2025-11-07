It’s safe to say that bag charms have had a huge moment in 2025. From the Labubu blind box craze to endless DIY accessory inspo, the buzz surrounding bag charms primes them to be the perfect gift for any fashion-forward friend that loves customizing their look. These seven chic bag charms easily clip on to purses, totes, carry-ons, and more for extra flair. They’re sure to surprise your charm-obsessed bestie and earn you major gifting points this year.

Scroll on to shop our 7 favorite (and most giftable) bag charms!

Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise Bow Charm Dangle Keychain This jumble of silver charms features bow, heart, pearl, and bear motifs for a femme feel. It can clip seamlessly onto any bag, so your giftee can bring it along anywhere.

Baggu Baggu Horse Charm This unique horse-shaped bag charm zips open to stow away small essentials like wired headphones, earrings, or lip balms so they're easy to reach in a pinch. It's sure to catch eyes wherever it goes.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Multi Charm Bag Charm Why settle for a single bag charm when you can have many? This chain charm boasts plenty of adorable pieces to add some personality to a variety of looks.

Noyz Noyz Solid Fragrance Chrome Bag Charm This sleek chrome bag charm is the perfect pairing for Noyz's solid fragrance sticks (an editor favorite) so your giftee can take good smells on the go. You can also opt to buy the charm and fragrance in a complete set if they don't already own one of their delicious scents.

Urban Outfitters Monchhichi Friends Kuma Bear Plushie Keychain Plushie keychains like this Monchhichi one are just downright adorable. Plus, they channel big Labubu energy without being overly mainstream (or expensive!) so your bag assumes a truly unique style.

Free People Free People Friendship Swag Charm Like a friendship bracelet in bag charm form, this drapey design adds instant personalization. You might just want to grab one for you and one for your bestie so you both can match!

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Rose Lady Bug Charm Keychain The little ladybug on this bag charm is so sweet. It adds a nice pop of color and warm-weather energy to sport all year long.

