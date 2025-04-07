I’m Finding Peace In My "Soft Girl Era" — 11 Ways It Enhances Self Care

In less than 6 months, I experienced two devastating events that forced me to gauge my relationship with self care. Tough conversations with my inner circle made me aware that I needed to embrace my "soft girl era", but I didn't know where to start. On certain parts of TikTok, it looked like I needed to surround myself with new home decor or beauty buys, while other people implied it's about living a life that's free of stress.

To cut out the noise, I took a break from social media so I could ask myself what I need to thrive. This resulted in me making a temporary decision about my fertility journey, slowly axing out foods that disrupt my hormones, and choosing things that make me feel at peace in my mind, body, and soul.

Uncover 11 ways having a "soft girl era" can help transform your self-care!

1. It Can Help You Examine Your Relationship With Social Media & The News Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Do you have a healthy relationship with social media and the news, or have you been doom scrolling? I'll be the first to say I've had to set strict limits for myself because it's been too easy to stay glued to gossip sites and what's happening in the world. While it's always great to be informed, there is a such thing as information overload that can affect us mentally and emotionally. Make an effort to find activities to occupy your time sans scrolling endlessly on Instagram, TikTok, or other news platforms.

2. It Allows You To Be Honest With Yourself If You're An Overthinker Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Have you been allowing overthinking to make you feel stressed? If so, you should try writing down or repeating a few phrases to help you calm down. They're such a big help if you have anxiety because they remind you that you can be present in the moment instead of existing solely in your head.

3. It Opens You Up To Asking For Help Ron Lach/Pexels This should be in all caps, but I don't want you to think I'm yelling at you. It's just, I know what it's like to be hyper-independent while embodying the traits of a "strong woman." But, there's some things you can't #GirlBoss or #LuckyGirlSyndrome your way out, and it can be devastating if you don't like asking for help maneuvering a tough event. I'm still processing an emergency situation I was in after what was supposed to be a routine doctor's visit, so I've been out of my element whenever I lean on my family and friends for emotional support. I usually like to deal with sad or scary situations by myself, but not all things are meant to be shouldered by ourselves. What I can tell you is that asking for help and receiving it makes life a little more peaceful because there's no extra burden of hurting while trying to portray a role society claims it loves.

4. You'll Become Comfortable Journaling Your Thoughts Tonette Whitted/Dupe I sound like a broken record, but I feel strongly about journaling your thoughts. It's a way of processing things that have happened and how you feel about them. Also, it can be a place where you create lists of goals, books you want to read, hobbies you want to try, and more!

5. You'll Give Yourself Permission To Rest Cora Pursley/Dupe If you can, push the pause button on being available to everyone for a couple of days. Even if you're an extrovert, it never hurts to occasionally stay in bed and do nothing. Take it from someone who has a hard time resting: you're not "lazy" if you're not always going somewhere or talking to someone. It's completely fine to reset your mind, body, and soul.

6. You'll Begin To Do Nice Things For Yourself Abigal Westlin/Dupe Buying myself flowers is one of my favorite things to do in my soft girl era. Instead of waiting for a man to surprise me with a bouquet outside of Valentine's Day, I regularly adorn my home with tulips or sunflowers. They bring a touch of beauty and greenery to my space which helps on WFH days that feel challenging.

7. It's A Great Way To Rediscover Your Love Of Reading Daniela Lara/Dupe Can you think of the one book that makes you laugh, smile, and cry tears of joy? If so, that's the book you'll want to keep near your nightstand. It'll help you break up with your dependence on screen time while also giving you a chance to let your imagination fly. The added bonus is that you'll fall back in love with reading!

8. You'll Genuinely Find Ways To Nourish Your Body. Payton Butler/Dupe Being a soft girl isn't just about looking good or reaching for fun things, it's also about nourishing your body with healthy meals. Sometimes we eat and drink things that our digestive system doesn't like, so I'm recommending that you make small changes to your meals. You can create your own Mediterranean bowl à la Cava or aim to eat more fruits and veggies during the week. Whatever you choose, just remember to start small!

9. You May Even Adopt A Sober Lifestyle Sivan Weitz/Dupe Whether you know it or not, there's great joy in grabbing a non-alcoholic beverage with your bestie in the city. You can catch up about life, share your dreams or whatever's troubling you, and sip the greenest beverage that beats the idea of eating green eggs and ham. That's right — I'm talking about matcha. Is it the pretty green hue we can't stop staring at or does it really taste that good? Let's compromise and say it's both!

10. Solo Activities Won't Feel Daunting Thyra Morton/Dupe You don't have to be the next Frida Kahlo to enjoy a paint class! I personally like to engage in coloring or painting because it helps me find something else to focus on. Though it seems simple, the art of having a fun hobby you're not trying to perfect or gain profit from sparks your inner kid's joy.

11. The Beach Will Actually Feel Relaxing For Once Sash Gabriel/Dupe You deserve a mini vacation that includes putting beach towel down on hot sand near the ocean so you can read your newest TBR pick. It's soothing feeling the sun on your skin while a gentle breeze blows which is why I recommend everyone try to experience it a few times per month.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more self-care tips!