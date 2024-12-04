Cute Mugs, Cozy Socks, Skincare And More Thoughtful Gifts Under $15 Everyone Will Love
Who says thoughtful gifts have to come with a hefty price tag? With a little creativity (and even more searching online), you can find some pretty neat gifts under $15 that are sure to impress. These budget-friendly finds pack a big personality into a small price.
Check out the 16 best gifts under $15:
- Perfectly personalized:Anthropologie Bistro Tile Monogram Mug ($14)
- Cute everyday socks: Daily Practice Athletic Icon Socks ($12)
- Dopamine decor: Disco Ball Candle ($5)
- Trendy lippie:NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip ($9)
- For their wind-down ritual:Flewd Ache-Erasing Bath Soak ($9)
- A month's worth of inspiration: Compendium ThoughtFulls Pop-Open Cards ($8)
- Smellin' fresh: Victoria's Secret Dream Angel Rollerball Eau de Parfum ($12, was $17)
- Bye bye, dry skin:Byoma Mini Hydrating Duo Gift Set ($10)
- For the foodie: Truff Mini Variety Hot Sauce Trio ($15)
- You can't go wrong with chocolate:Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack ($10)
- The coziest socks around:Unboxme Cloud Socks ($10)
- How cute is this lil' guy?Cute Koala Aromatherapy Jar Candle ($8)
- An everyday necessity (that smells like heaven): Capri Blue Mini Volcano Hand Cream ($11, was $14)
- Good for grocery hauls + weekend trips: Baggu Standard Reusable Tote Bag ($14)
- Aesthetically-pleasing carabiner: Craighill Wilson Brass Keyring ($15)
- Bedtime basics: Holler and Glow Wind Down With Me Beauty Gift Set. ($10)
These are our top favorite gifts under $15!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Bistro Tile Monogram Mug
Nothing beats a personalized gift. Even if it's just their initial on a stylish mug like this one, they're gonna love it. Morning coffees will never be the same!
Anthropologie
Daily Practice Athletic Icon Socks
These socks will allow your giftee to truly start their day off with a smile. They're perfect for workouts, walks, or even just lazy days spent at home.
Flewd
Flewd Ache-Erasing Bath Soak
This bath soak is specially designed to work out and relieve tight knots in muscles and achy joints – the perfect gift under $15 for your pals who are always nagging about their back pain.
Amazon
Compendium ThoughtFulls Pop-Open Cards
This deck of thoughtful pop-open cards delivers 30 different inspiring messages that are sure to brighten anyone's day.
Amazon
Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack
This sustainably-made chocolate that comes in cheery rainbow packaging is an instant boost (sugar rush included) for anyone's holiday season. You could even divide up this 6-pack among different family members and friends for a tasty stocking stuffer.
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Mini Volcano Hand Cream
This stuff smells like heaven. Now, with this travel-size tube, they can take Capri Blue's iconic Volcano scent anywhere.
Urban Outfitters
Craighill Wilson Brass Keyring
For the always put-together and design forward, this brass keyring pushes the boundaries of what you thought you knew about carabiners.
