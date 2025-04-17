Netflix Finally Just Gave Us A First Look At 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3

Here's your first look at Ginny & Georgia season 3, coming to Netflix June 5, 2025.

It's finally almost time to press play onafter more than two years. We got a new trailer alongside the first look at the new episodes and it's safe to say I'm more excited than ever. If there's one thing thisshow is gonna do, it's pack on the drama, and theare no exception. Here's everything you need to know about the new episodes.

Is season 3 of Ginny and Georgia out? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be on Netflix June 5, 2025.

What is Ginny & Georgia season 3 about? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Georgia's wedding did not go the way she expected — after getting arrested, she's wound up in jail and all eyes are on the Miller family. Ginny and Georgia have always been a team no matter what, but according to the official Netflix synopsis, "Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

How many episodes are there in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Ginny & Georgia season 3 will have 10 one-hour episodes. Stay tuned for the full episode titles! Season 3, Episode 1 airs on June 5, 2025

Who's in the Ginny & Georgia season 3 cast? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia will see all our favorite return: Brianne Howey as Georgia Randolph

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass as Max Baker

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Katie Douglas as Abby Littman

Chelsea Clark as Noah

Where did Ginny & Georgia season 3 film? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Ginny & Georgia season 3 filmed in Toronto from April 2023 until August 2024. Talk about a dreamy summer!

Will there be a season 4 of Ginny and Georgia? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Yes, Ginny & Georgia season 4 is coming!

Check out more photos from the new episodes! Amanda Matlovich/Netflix “This season we blew up our world. That’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Lampert, creator and executive producer, told Netflix. “The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core. The fans have been so patient, I cannot wait for them to see Season 3.”

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix “It’s incredibly complex, filled with lots of love but also lots of pain. This season, we’ll see it evolve in unexpected ways. These women don’t start and end the season the same people,” Sarah continued. “We also dig deeper into other relationships — some we’ve seen before, and some we haven’t." It sounds like we're in for a lot of surprises when Ginny & Georgia season 3 premieres June 5. And I can't wait!

