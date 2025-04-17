New episodes are coming so soon!
Netflix Finally Just Gave Us A First Look At 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3
Here's your first look at Ginny & Georgia season 3, coming to Netflix June 5, 2025.
Is season 3 of Ginny and Georgia out?
Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be on Netflix June 5, 2025.
What is Ginny & Georgia season 3 about?
Georgia's wedding did not go the way she expected — after getting arrested, she's wound up in jail and all eyes are on the Miller family. Ginny and Georgia have always been a team no matter what, but according to the official Netflix synopsis, "Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"
How many episodes are there in Ginny & Georgia season 3?
Ginny & Georgia season 3 will have 10 one-hour episodes. Stay tuned for the full episode titles!
Who's in the Ginny & Georgia season 3 cast?
Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia will see all our favorite return:
- Brianne Howey as Georgia Randolph
- Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller
- Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller
- Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph
- Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker
- Sara Waisglass as Max Baker
- Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker
- Raymond Ablack as Joe
- Katie Douglas as Abby Littman
- Chelsea Clark as Noah
Where did Ginny & Georgia season 3 film?
Ginny & Georgia season 3 filmed in Toronto from April 2023 until August 2024. Talk about a dreamy summer!
Will there be a season 4 of Ginny and Georgia?
Yes, Ginny & Georgia season 4 is coming!
Check out more photos from the new episodes!
“This season we blew up our world. That’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Lampert, creator and executive producer, told Netflix. “The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core. The fans have been so patient, I cannot wait for them to see Season 3.”
“It’s incredibly complex, filled with lots of love but also lots of pain. This season, we’ll see it evolve in unexpected ways. These women don’t start and end the season the same people,” Sarah continued. “We also dig deeper into other relationships — some we’ve seen before, and some we haven’t."
It sounds like we're in for a lot of surprises when Ginny & Georgia season 3 premieres June 5. And I can't wait!
