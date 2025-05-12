Um, Georgia Actually Goes Behind Bars In 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Trailer

Thanks to the eternal popularity of Gilmore Girls, we all know mother-daughter shows are some of the best around. And if you ask me, Ginny and Georgia are totally the next Rory and Lorelai. If you're looking for a new series to binge on Netflix this month, then look no further than Ginny & Georgia. It's got intrigue, it's got romance, it's got drama — which is exactly why it's one of the Netflix shows you should binge on a break!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Watch the official Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer. I don't know if my heart can take this! Georgia's waiting to hear if she'll go to prison, Ginny is feeling tons of pressure from her family and the kids and school, and who knows what Austin is thinking. But one thing's for sure: everyone's on edge. Including Georgia's beeping ankle bracelet.

When does season 3 of Ginny & Georgia come out? Brooke Palmer/Netflix Ginny & Georgia season 3 is premiering June 5, 2025 on Netflix, which is where you can stream all 20 episodes of the show (10 in season one and 10 in season two).

How many episodes will Ginny & Georgia season 3 have? Marni Grossman/Netflix Ginny & Georgia season 3 will have 10, one-hour episodes

Who's in the Ginny & Georgia season 3 cast? Netflix The Ginny & Georgia cast includes: Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

What is Ginny & Georgia season 3 about? Netflix Ginny & Georgia follows the titular mother-daughter duo (plus Ginny's little brother Austin) who move from Texas to Wellsbury, Massachusetts after the death of Georgia's husband. But while a new town, a new school, and new friends can be complicated on their own, things get even messier in season 2 when Ginny discovers her step-dad's death wasn't an accident. And at the end of season 2, Georgia's arrested for murder in the middle of her wedding reception. This was "always the plan," according to creator Sarah Lampert. "How we pitched season 1 and then how we ended our pitch of season 2 was, 'Then Georgia's married to Paul, they're having their first dance, and she's arrested for murder,'" she told People in January 2023. "I'm blown away that the writers are still able to show us completely new sides of each character, and that's what you're going to see in season 3," actress Brianne Howey says. "You will see a lot of grit and hustle, but in an entirely new way. Georgia has to dig deeper into a part of herself we haven't seen yet. So, she has to use that grit in all new ways."

Where did Ginny & Georgia season 3 film? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Ginny & Georgia filming in Toronto from April until August 2024.

How old was Georgia when she had Ginny? Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Georgia was 15 years old when she gave birth to Ginny. This is another detail that reminds us of Gilmore Girls since Lorelai was 16 when she had Rory!

Is there a season 4 of Ginny and Georgia? Netflix Yes, Ginny & Georgia season 4 is coming to Netflix soon! The show was renewed for a senior season in May 2023 when season 3 was announced.

