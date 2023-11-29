12 Glitzy Gold Heels To Kick Off Holiday Party Season
Never underestimate the power of the perfect shoe. Footwear can totally change the aesthetic of an outfit (sneakers bring a sundress down to earth, while knee high boots just scream The Devil Wears Prada). And there's no better time to add a pair of gold heels to your wardrobe than holiday party season. These picks feature different silhouettes, finishes, and heel styles, but they're all stunning!
Sam Edelman Kia Strappy Sandal
A simple strappy sandal is an understated edition to any outfit, and the block heel adds a little bit of a modern — and trendy — edge.
Nine West Olah Square Toe Heeled Dress Sandals
Shiny, strappy heels are the ultimate dressy shoe IMO. These will look amazing with slacks, skirts, *and* dresses.
I.N.C. International Concepts Holand Pointed-Toe Dress Booties
Try out a new look by swapping your usual gold heels for heeled booties. They're a little bit quirky and glam at the same time, and I'm literally obsessed.
SARTO by Franco Sarto Arina Half d'Orsay Slingback Pump
For some added texture and dimension, these slingback pumps provide a few different shades that will help you stand out from a crowd of metallics.
Jewel Badgley Mischka Galen Strappy Platform Sandal
A diagonal strap across your foot is a very simple, but very eye-catching, detail that's equal parts sexy and dramatic. But since the straps are thin, the shoes won't compete with the rest of your 'fit.
Madden Girl Beella Gold Heels
You can't go wrong with a simple two-strap sandal, and these gold heels from Madden Girl can be worn all year long. Wear them with a skirt today and jeans tomorrow!
Jessica Simpson Sloyan Ankle Strap Sandal
If you're looking for a little more pigment, these Jessica Simpson sandals have more yellow than white in them. Here comes the sun!
Betsey Johnson Clark Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
I cannot stop thinking about these slingback pumps! The diamonds provide a sophisticated glamour, while their different proportions add tons of visual interest.
I.N.C. International Concepts Saori Bow Ankle-Strap Pumps
Bows are all the rage right now. The trend extends beyond hair accessories, and these gold heels prove it!
Steve Madden Theresa Ankle Strap Sandal
Simple and sleek, this Steve Madden pick is for the minimalist on your Christmas shopping list.
Jeffrey Campbell Agent Slide Sandal
Slide sandals are back, baby! These gold heels will add a little bit of Y2K glam to any New Year's Eve party.
Steve Madden Beki Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Sandal
These might look like your average gold heels, but they have plenty of personality. My favorite part is the curved heel!
Which pair of gold heels will you be snagging this year?
