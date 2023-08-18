10 “It” Girl Sneakers To Strut Around In This Season
We've been obsessed with the "It" girl. Who is she? We still can't say exactly, but we *do* know what she wears, which handbags she buys, and her go-to styling tips. The current "It" girl sneaker (when she feels like going casual) is directly inspired by the world of sports, taking notes from soccer uniforms. Take the Adidas Samba for example – the soccer style's been seen practically everywhere around Hollywood, on social media, plus you likely have a friend who owns a pair. There are tons of more styles that convey the same "It" girl feel. Here are 10 stylish sneakers to wear for style-clad weekends and outings!
Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100)
These soccer-inspired sneakers have been spotted on all the "It" girls, from Hailey Bieber to Gigi Hadid.
Adidas Gazelle Indoor in Bliss Pink Purple ($155+)
The Adidas Gazelles offer a similar look to the Sambas, but are available in a wide range of colorways. These bubblegum pink ones would look *iconic* with baggy jeans and a baby tee.
Le Tigre Baxter Sneaker ($70)
This style has all the sporty details that the "It" girl sneaker calls for. The colorful side panels and supportive sole make these shoes a super easy wear.
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 SD ($160)
Model and actress Kaia Gerbertotally proved the "It" girl factor of these sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger. Again, they take notes from the sports world and approach the latest bloke-core aesthetic.
Nike Cortez ($90)
As a classic sneaker throughout the years, the Nike Cortez silhouette offers support and chic style.
Puma Super Liga OG Retro Sneakers ($70)
These low-rise Pumas are another great "It" girl sneaker option. The black and white combo mimics the popular Adidas Sambas shoe, but lets your look stand out from the crowd.
Feiuye FE LO 1920 ($30)
Any sneaker from Feiuye is fit for your "It" girl ensemble. Plus, they're an affordable alternative to the pricier designs.
Veja V-10 CWL White Steel Nautico ($195)
Vejas are known for their superb construction, making them a durable shoe for all of the "It" girl's activities.
Gola Classics Badminton Plimsoll Sneakers ($80)
Crafted with fashion in mind, this Gola style recalls its original use for the badminton court.
Gola x Anthropologie Hawk Sneakers ($105)
Gola even collaborated with Anthropologie for a sneaker that's easy to pair with anything!
