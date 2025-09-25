The OG medical drama is back. Grey's Anatomy returns for season 22 this October and we're in for even more crazy stories, surgeries, and memorable moments. And it looks like we could be saying goodbye to at least one character if the new trailer is any indication. Mom, I'm scared!! Keep reading for all the info you need to know before the new episodes drop.

Here's everything you need to know about Grey's Anatomy season 22, coming to ABC on October 9, 2025.

Is there a season 22 of Grey's Anatomy coming? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) Yes, Grey's Anatomy season 22 is coming this fall — and the new teaser promises "everything is about to change" as it appears multiple characters are crying over a missing Link after he rushes into the burning hospital to find Miranda. Is he okay?! Is Miranda okay?! Hopefully we get answers sooner rather than later.

Where can I watch season 22 of Grey's Anatomy? Disney/Anne Marie Fox Grey's Anatomy season 22 is coming to ABC on October 9, 2025. The show will also be available to watch on Hulu.

Will Ellen Pompeo be in season 22? Disney/Anne Marie Fox Yes, Ellen Pompeo will return as Meredith Grey!

Who else is in the Grey's Anatomy season 22 cast? Disney/Anne Marie Fox The Grey's Anatomy season 22 cast includes: Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

as Dr. Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

as Dr. Miranda Bailey James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

as Dr. Richard Webber Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

as Dr. Owen Hunt Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

as Dr. Amelia Shepherd Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

as Dr. Jo Wilson Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

as Dr. Ben Warren Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

as Dr. Teddy Altman Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

as Dr. Atticus Lincoln Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

as Dr. Winston Ndugu Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

as Dr. Simone Griffith Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan

as Dr. Benson Kwan Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

as Dr. Jules Millin Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

How many episodes are in Grey's Anatomy season 22? Disney/Anne Marie Fox Grey's Anatomy season 22 will probably have around 20 episodes. Here's the schedule for the first few! Season 22, Episode 1 "Only the Strong Survive" premieres on ABC October 9, 2025

"Only the Strong Survive" premieres on ABC October 9, 2025 Season 22, Episode 2 "We Built This City" premieres on ABC October 16, 2025

"We Built This City" premieres on ABC October 16, 2025 Season 22, Episode 3 "Between Two Lungs" premieres on ABC October 23, 2025

"Between Two Lungs" premieres on ABC October 23, 2025 Season 22, Episode 4 premieres on ABC October 30, 2025

premieres on ABC October 30, 2025 Season 22, Episode 5 premieres on ABC November 6, 2025

premieres on ABC November 6, 2025 Season 22, Episode 6 premieres on ABC November 13, 2025

premieres on ABC November 13, 2025 Season 22, Episode 7 premieres on ABC November 20, 2025

Is Patrick Dempsey coming back to Grey's Anatomy Season 22? Richard Cartwright/ABC/Disney There's no official confirmation that Patrick Dempsey's McDreamy could make a special appearance on Grey's Anatomy season 22, but only time will tell whether we'll see him again.

