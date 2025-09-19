We're back in The Building — and by The Building, I mean The Arconia, of course. Only Murders in the Building is airing every Tuesday right now on Hulu, and it's literally the perfect show to transition us into fall. The outfits, the New York scenery, and the relationship between Selena Gomez, Martin Short, & Steve Martin make this one of the best new TV shows of 2025. And I've got all the info you need to know about the season.

Keep reading for the full Only Murders in the Building season 5 release schedule.

Where can I watch the Only Murders in the Building Season 5? Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 is airing every Tuesday on Hulu until October 28, 2025.

How many episodes of season 5 are Only Murders in the Building? Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 will have 10 episodes total on Hulu. Here's the full schedule: Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025

Season 5, Episode 2 "After You" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025

Season 5, Episode 3 "Rigor" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025

Season 5, Episode 4 "Dirty Birds" premieres on Hulu September 16, 2025

Season 5, Episode 5 "Tongue Tied" premieres on Hulu September 23, 2025

Season 5, Episode 6 "Flatbrush" premieres on Hulu September 30, 2025

Season 5, Episode 7 "Silver Alert" premieres on Hulu October 7, 2025

Season 5, Episode 8 "Cuckoo Chicks" premieres on Hulu October 14, 2025

Season 5, Episode 9 "LESTR" premieres on Hulu October 21, 2025

"LESTR" premieres on Hulu October 21, 2025 Season 5, Episode 10 premieres on Hulu October 28, 2025

Is there a season 5 of Only Murders in the Building cast? Hulu The Only Murders season 5 cast includes our favorite characters and some new faces: Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora: a true crime lover who begins her own podcast after getting sucked into a murder mystery.

as Mabel Mora: a true crime lover who begins her own podcast after getting sucked into a murder mystery. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam: a theatre director and founder of the Only Murders in the Building podcast.

as Oliver Putnam: a theatre director and founder of the Only Murders in the Building podcast. Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage: an actor and true crime lover who begins the Only Murders podcast with Oliver and Mabel.

as Charles Hayden Savage: an actor and true crime lover who begins the Only Murders podcast with Oliver and Mabel. Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio: a woman who approaches the podcast trio after her husband Nicky goes missing.

as Sofia Caccimelio: a woman who approaches the podcast trio after her husband Nicky goes missing. Meryl Streep as Loretta

as Loretta Renée Zellweger

Christoph Waltz

Keegan-Michael Key

Where does Only Murders in the Building film? Chloe Williams / Brit + Co Only Murders films in New York City, and this year they also went out to Staten Island (and filmed on the iconic orange ferry). Season 4 took the trio to Los Angeles, too.

Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 4? Hulu All of Only Murders in the Building season 4 is streaming on Hulu, which is where seasons 1-3 are as well!

