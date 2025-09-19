Welcome back to the Arconia.
How Many Episodes Are In 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 5? Here's The Only Watch Guide You Need.
We're back in The Building — and by The Building, I mean The Arconia, of course. Only Murders in the Building is airing every Tuesday right now on Hulu, and it's literally the perfect show to transition us into fall. The outfits, the New York scenery, and the relationship between Selena Gomez, Martin Short, & Steve Martin make this one of the best new TV shows of 2025. And I've got all the info you need to know about the season.
Where can I watch the Only Murders in the Building Season 5?
Only Murders in the Building season 5 is airing every Tuesday on Hulu until October 28, 2025.
How many episodes of season 5 are Only Murders in the Building?
Only Murders in the Building season 5 will have 10 episodes total on Hulu. Here's the full schedule:
- Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 2 "After You" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 3 "Rigor" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 4 "Dirty Birds" premieres on Hulu September 16, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 5 "Tongue Tied" premieres on Hulu September 23, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 6 "Flatbrush" premieres on Hulu September 30, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 7 "Silver Alert" premieres on Hulu October 7, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 8 "Cuckoo Chicks" premieres on Hulu October 14, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 9 "LESTR" premieres on Hulu October 21, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 10 premieres on Hulu October 28, 2025
Is there a season 5 of Only Murders in the Building cast?
The Only Murders season 5 cast includes our favorite characters and some new faces:
- Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora: a true crime lover who begins her own podcast after getting sucked into a murder mystery.
- Martin Short as Oliver Putnam: a theatre director and founder of the Only Murders in the Building podcast.
- Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage: an actor and true crime lover who begins the Only Murders podcast with Oliver and Mabel.
- Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio: a woman who approaches the podcast trio after her husband Nicky goes missing.
- Meryl Streep as Loretta
- Renée Zellweger
- Christoph Waltz
- Keegan-Michael Key
Where does Only Murders in the Building film?
Only Murders films in New York City, and this year they also went out to Staten Island (and filmed on the iconic orange ferry). Season 4 took the trio to Los Angeles, too.
Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 4?
All of Only Murders in the Building season 4 is streaming on Hulu, which is where seasons 1-3 are as well!
