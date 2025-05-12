Everything You Need To Know About The "Unexpected" Grey's Anatomy Season Finale This Week

The Grey's Anatomy cast is scrubbing out this week as season 21 comes to a close. And this time, they're up against another medical emergency, but if there's one thing I've learned, it's that no emergency is more powerful than this team. Keep reading for the full scoop.

Here's everything you need to know about the Grey's Anatomy season finale, airing on ABC this week.

Where can I watch the Grey's Anatomy season finale? Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 18 "TK" airs on ABC Thursday May 15, 2025 at 10 PM ET. And you can stream it the next day on Hulu!

What's the Grey's Anatomy season finale about? According to the official logline, "While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital." It sounds like we're in for plenty of drama, per usual!

How many episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 are there? Grey's Anatomy season 21 has 18 episodes total: Season 21, Episode 1 "If Walls Could Talk" premiered on September 26, 2024 Season 21, Episode 2 "Take Me to Church" premiered on October 3, 2024 Season 21, Episode 3 "I Can See Clearly Now" premiered on October 10, 2024 Season 21, Episode 4 "This One's for the Girls" premiered on October 17, 2024 Season 21, Episode 5 "You Make My Heart Explode" premiered on October 24, 2024 Season 21, Episode 6 "Night Moves" premiered on November 7, 2024 Season 21, Episode 7 "If You Leave" premiered on November 14, 2024 Season 21, Episode 8 "Drop It Like It's Hot" premiered on November 21, 2024 Season 21, Episode 9 "Hit the Floor" premiered on March 6, 2025 Season 21, Episode 10 "Jump (for My Love)" premiered on March 13, 2025 Season 21, Episode 11 "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" premiered on March 20, 2025 Season 21, Episode 12 "Ridin' Solo" premiered on March 27, 2025 Season 21, Episode 13 "Don't You (Forget About Me)" premiered on April 3, 2025 Season 21, Episode 14 "Love in the Ice Age" premiered on April 10, 2025 Season 21, Episode 15 "Bust Your Windows" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 21, Episode 16 "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" premiered on May 1, 2025 Season 21, Episode 17 "Love You Like a Love Song" premiered on May 8, 2025 Season 21, Episode 18 "How Do I Live" premieres on May 15, 2025

Who's in the Grey's Anatomy cast this season? Anne Marie Fox/Disney The Grey's Anatomy season 21 cast includes: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

as Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

as Miranda Bailey Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

as Owen Hunt Sophia Bush as Cass Beckman

as Cass Beckman Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

as Amelia Shepherd Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln

as Atticus Lincoln James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber

as Richard Webber Kim Raver as Teddy Altman

as Teddy Altman Jason George as Ben Warren

as Ben Warren Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

as Jo Wilson Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

as Winston Ndugu Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

as Simone Griffith Harry Shum Jr. as Blue Kwan

as Blue Kwan Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt

as Levi Schmitt Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda

as Mika Yasuda Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

as Lucas Adams Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Where can I watch season 21 of Grey's Anatomy? All the existing episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 are on Hulu!

Will there be a season 22 of Grey's Anatomy? Yes, Grey's Anatomy season 22 is coming! So we might be scrubbing out for this season, but we'll definitely be back ;).

