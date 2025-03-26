Netflix's New Medical Drama 'Pulse' Is For 'Grey's Anatomy' Lovers

If you’re craving the weekly dramaGrey’s Anatomy season 21 regularly supplies outside of your weekly watch, Netflix is coming out with a show that aims to fill the void. Pulse, a medical drama series, follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors and staff at a Miami trauma center. Certainly Grey’s Anatomy-esque, if you ask me!

Here are all the details on Netflix’s newest medical drama Pulse, starring Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, and Justina Machado (and more!)

Check Out The ‘Pulse’ Trailer Now. Now that’s how you do a trailer! A steamy workplace romance coupled with the drama and intensity of working in Miami’s busiest level 1 trauma center = a happy gal over here. From the trailer alone, I can tell this is a fresh take on the average medical drama, boasting more energy and intensity from its leading cast and script. As if I really needed another show to binge, I have a feeling I’ll binge this series fast.

What is the new series Pulse on Netflix? Jeff Neumann/Netflix The TLDR: A group of ER residents navigate medical crises and personal drama while dealing with a scandalous allegation at their Miami hospital. The longer, more detailed version, for those who are curious and want the full story: Danielle, who goes by Danny, is in her third year of residency and is unexpectedly promoted after the hospital’s chief resident, Dr. Xander Phillips, is suspended. Danny and Phillips must work together as word of their secret fling begins to spread around the hospital like wildfire. To add fuel to the fire — pun intended — a hurricane hits Miami, flooding the ER with trauma cases (sorry, that one was unintentional).

​Who else will be starring alongside Willa Fitzgerald? Anna Kooris/Netflix The Pulse cast has some truly awesome names, including: Willa Fitzgerald as Danielle "Danny" Simms: Our seemingly fearless protagonist and leader who doubles as a third-year resident on Maguire Medical Center’s medical team.

as Danielle "Danny" Simms: Our seemingly fearless protagonist and leader who doubles as a third-year resident on Maguire Medical Center’s medical team. Colin Woodell as Dr. Xander Phillips: Danielle’s beau and the chief resident at Maguire — aka her supervisor. Thank you, Danny, for the inevitable drama I know this relationship will cause. Hey, what can I say? It’s going to make for great TV!

as Dr. Xander Phillips: Danielle’s beau and the chief resident at Maguire — aka her supervisor. Thank you, Danny, for the inevitable drama I know this relationship will cause. Hey, what can I say? It’s going to make for great TV! Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz: Natalie's the chair of surgery and emergency medicine, who's over both administration and medicine.

as Natalie Cruz: Natalie's the chair of surgery and emergency medicine, who's over both administration and medicine. Jesse Yates as Harper Simms: A second-year emergency medicine resident who just so happens to be Danielle’s younger sibling.

as Harper Simms: A second-year emergency medicine resident who just so happens to be Danielle’s younger sibling. Jesse T. Usher as Sam Elijah: A third-year emergency medicine resident.

as Sam Elijah: A third-year emergency medicine resident. Jack Bannon as Tom Cole: A second-year surgical resident.

as Tom Cole: A second-year surgical resident. Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez: One of Danielle’s colleagues, also a third-year resident.

as Camila Perez: One of Danielle’s colleagues, also a third-year resident. Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan: A surgical intern.

as Sophie Chan: A surgical intern. Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno: An ER nurse and team player.

as Gabriel Moreno: An ER nurse and team player. Ash Santos as Nia Washington: A Miami-Dade County EMT.

as Nia Washington: A Miami-Dade County EMT. Néstor Carbonell as Dr. Ruben Soriano: The feared senior surgeon.

as Dr. Ruben Soriano: The feared senior surgeon. Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez: The ER’s Charge Nurse.

as Luis Dominguez: The ER’s Charge Nurse. Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein: A charming senior ER nurse.

​Where and when can I binge Pulse?! Jeff Neumann/Netflix The 10-episode series will stream exclusively on Netflix starting April 3, 2025.

​Where was Pulse filmed? Netflix Though set in the heat of Miami, Florida, Pulse was filmed 2,000 miles west in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, I’m fascinated and simultaneously excited to see how they’ve recreated the vibrant, beachy vibes of Miami using the desert landscape Albuquerque has to offer!

Pulse just proves that Medical Dramas Are SO Back. Here Are 21 You Can Stream Right Now!