Don't make these mistakes in the kitchen!

9 “Gross” Cooking Habits You May Not Realize You’re Making

Gross Cooking Habits
Kristina Snowasp / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 05, 2025
Everyone has their own unique way of doing things in the kitchen, but some habits are certainly more cringe-worthy than you might think – especially ones that may be considered gross, unhygienic, or unsafe. There are quite a few cooking missteps that could put you and others at risk, or simply make ‘em squeamish. If you’ve ever wondered whether your cooking habits are flawless or low-key gross, it’s time for a quick reality check.

Scroll on for 8 “gross” cooking habits to avoid in the kitchen to retain a clean, safe space to enjoy your most favorite meals!

Not washing your hands before handling food.

Burst / PEXELS

1. Not washing your hands before handling food.

Your hands touch all sorts of things throughout the day, all of which carry tons of bacteria and germs you may not even realize are there. If you don’t wash your hands before cooking, you risk transferring dirt, bacteria, and even viruses onto your food, increasing the chances of contamination and foodborne illnesses.

Handling raw meat and then immediately touching other ingredients or surfaces.

Vanessa Loring / PEXELS

2. Handling raw meat and then immediately touching other ingredients or surfaces.

Raw meat – especially poultry and seafood – carries bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli. If you touch the raw meat you're cooking with and then handle various vegetables, seasonings, or kitchen surfaces without washing your hands, you could spread harmful bacteria, leading to dangerous cross-contamination and potential food poisoning.

Licking your fingers and continuing to cook.

Dapur Melodi / PEXELS

3. Licking your fingers and continuing to cook.

Licking your fingers while cooking might seem harmless (especially if you’re just cooking for yourself or one other person), but it can introduce bacteria from your mouth onto the food and other kitchen surfaces. This is especially unhygienic if you're cooking for others, as it spreads germs and increases the risk of contamination!

Not washing your produce properly.

Kaboompics / PEXELS

4. Not washing your produce properly.

Nowadays, fruits and vegetables can carry pesticides, dirt, and bacteria from the handling, shipping, and storage processes. If you don’t rinse them thoroughly before eating or cooking ‘em, you risk ingesting harmful chemicals or bacteria like Listeria. Yikes.

Using the same knife + cutting board for raw meat and other foods without washing.

Kristina Snowasp / PEXELS

5. Using the same knife + cutting board for raw meat and other foods without washing.

When you cut up raw meat and then immediately use the same knife or cutting board for the rest of the ingredients in your meals, you can totally transfer bacteria. This is especially important to avoid for items that may not be cooked further! It’s simply essential to wash your utensils and tools between uses or use separate ones for raw meat and other foods.

Using the same spoon for stirring and tasting.

Juan Pablo Serrano / PEXELS

6. Using the same spoon for stirring and tasting.

Dipping a spoon into food, tasting it (even if it’s quick!), and then putting it back in the pot can potentially transfer bacteria from your mouth to the entire dish. This is wildly unsanitary when you’re cooking for a group, as it introduces germs or bacteria that others may not be immune to. The best practice here is to use a separate spoon for tasting or wash it briefly before using it again.

Sneezing or coughing near your food.

Mojca J / PEXELS

7. Sneezing or coughing near your food.

When you sneeze or cough, tiny droplets of bacteria or viruses can land on everything around your kitchen: food, utensils, and cooking surfaces. If you don’t cover your mouth properly or sneeze directly over food, you risk contaminating the meal, which is both unsanitary (and unappetizing) for anyone eating it.

Using the same towel for drying your hands, wiping surfaces, and drying dishes.

PNW Production / PEXELS

8. Using the same towel for drying your hands, wiping surfaces, and drying dishes.

It’s crazy how quickly kitchen towels can become breeding grounds for bacteria when they’re used for multiple tasks. If you use the same towel to dry your hands, clean up spills, and dry dishes, you risk spreading germs from raw food particles or dirty hands onto clean surfaces and dishes, making it an easy way to spread bacteria… unknowingly.

Letting your pets near cooking surfaces.

RDNE Stock Project / PEXELS

9. Letting your pets near cooking surfaces.

Pets, no matter how clean they seem, carry bacteria, dirt, and even fur with them that can easily contaminate food and kitchen surfaces. Allowing them on countertops or near food prep areas (looking at you, kitties!) increases the risk of spreading germs, especially since pets can’t wash their paws after using the litter box or walking outside.

