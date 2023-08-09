Hailey Bieber's Viral "Strawberry Girl" Makeup Could Not Be Easier To Replicate
We can’t scroll through our FYPs without seeing Hailey Bieber’s beauty influence. Glass skin, glazed donut nails, slicked back buns…and now, “strawberry makeup.”
On August 5, the model dropped a video tutorial for her strawberry makeup look, and it’s safe to say that people are *obsessed*. Strawberry makeup is quite simple — a light base with flushed red cheeks and glossy, red-ish lips. Thanks to the simplicity of the trend, chances are you probably already have similar products in your collection you can use to achieve the same look.
Here’s a breakdown of Hailey’s simple makeup tutorial:
Everday Strawberry Makeup 🍓💋
1. Start by prepping your face with Rhode Beauty's Glazing Milk followed by the Peptide Glazing Fluid.
2. Embrace the fluffy eyebrow look by brushing your eyebrow hairs out and securing them with a clear gel.
3. Apply bronzer to your cheeks and forehead using Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo (or your favorite bronzer).
4. Apply your concealer, focusing on the under eye area and the corners of your nose and lips. After that, blend out the concealer using your favorite makeup brush.
5. Blend two pink (a regular pink and a deeper red-pink) cream blushes onto the apples of your cheeks. (During this part of the tutorial, Hailey added, “Can’t say where the cream blushes are from, wink-wink," *likely* alluding to a future Rhode launch.)
6. Finish the face with a peachy highlighter on your cheekbones, blended bronzer on your lids, and small freckles across your nose and cheeks.
7. Give your eyes some love with a subtle brown cat eye, eyelash curl, and mascara.
7. Finally, complete the look with glossy reddish lips. Hailey opted for a lip liner, the two cream blushes, and Rhode Beauty’s Peptide Lip Treatment, but you can totally recreate it with a simple lip liner and gloss.
More Strawberry Girl Makeup Inspo
For the Strawberry Girl makeup look, make sure to prep your skin with plenty of glowy products so that you can achieve that somewhat-sunburned look without *actually* looking sunburned.
To add some dimension and cool down the overall pinky makeup, add shades of brown around the eyes. Pair with chocolate covered amaretto strawberries if you're feeling fancy ;).
Work in light layers to make sure your Strawberry Girl makeup looks fresh. If you really want your blush to pack a punch, start with a liquid or cream product and top with a powder blush.
As expected, strawberry girl makeup continues to take off on TikTok with folks following Bieber's step-by-step. So is strawberry makeup officially the new glazed donut?
Header image courtesy of Theo Wargo / Staff.
