The Latest News On Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's nothing like a 10-year-old friendship. You've seen each other through so many different seasons of life, and in Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's case, worked on multiple songs together! The friends collaborated on "Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)" off Midnights (before working on "Snow on the Beach (feat. more Lana Del Rey)" in 2023). They recently made headlines at the 2024 Grammys when Taylor Swift's Midnights won Album of the Year over Lana Del Rey's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. While the moment might have looked emotionally-charged, Lana just cleared the air. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's friendship below!
A Timeline Of Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey's Friendship
November 11, 2012 — Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey Meet At The MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey met at the MTV European Music Awards at the end of 2012, and clearly formed a strong connection! Taylor was at the EMAs after the release of Red, while Lana was there following Born to Die. Lana Del Rey also ended up introducing Taylor Swift when she won Best Female Artist.
March 26, 2016 — Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey Hang Out At Lady Gaga's Birthday Party
The friends reconnected at Lady Gaga's 30th birthday party in 2016 (30, flirty, and thriving!) and spent the evening with Chrissy Teigen, Lorde, and Kate Hudson. The friends danced the night away at L.A.'s No Name club.
October 21, 2022 — Lana Del Rey Is Featured On Midnights By Taylor Swift
For Taylor Swift's 10th studio album Midnights, she brought Lana Del Rey to feature on the fourth song "Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)." “Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever," Taylor says in her official Instagram announcement. "The fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for for life." This has been my favorite song on Midnights since release night, and I think it always will be!
March 24, 2023 — Taylor Swift Supports Lana Del Rey's Music
During a stop on her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift took the chance to support Lana Del Rey's new album. "Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and, guys, it's so good," Taylor Swift said onstage. "You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."
May 26, 2023 — Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey Collaborate (Again)
After some fans expressed they wanted more of Lana Del Rey on "Snow On The Beach," the duo ended up releasing "Snow on the Beach (feat. more Lana Del Rey)." With moodier audio, I love the updated sound and how much of Lana's influence you can hear! "I would’ve sung the entire second verse if I had known I was the only feature," Lana jokes on Instagram, "buttttt my production skills were on point and Chuck’s photo skills are [fire]."
February 4, 2024 — Taylor Swift And Lana Del Rey Attend The 2024 Grammys
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey were both up for some big awards at the Grammys, but the most notable ended up being Album of the Year. When Taylor Swift won for Midnights (becoming the first person to ever win the award a fourth time), she ended up bringing Lana up onstage with her since Lana had been involved — a move that divided a lot of viewers.
"Taylor Swift dragging Lana Del Rey to the stage after Lana lost the award for Album of the Year to her was so uncomfortable to watch sorry," one X user posted.
"Taylor Swift having Lana Del Rey come on the stage for her win and thanking her during her speech was something very special," another user disagreed. "Knowing Lana has never walked that stage. Extremely classy and Lana got a moment she deserved."
February 8, 2024 — Lana Del Rey Sets The Record Straight
Despite the negative responses to how Taylor Swift acted at the Grammys, Lana Del Rey made sure to let everyone know she had a great time, no matter what.
"I literally just loved being there," she commented on an Instagram post (via X). "I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out,” she wrote. “Get dressed up I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”
What did you think about Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey at the Grammys? Let us know in the comments
