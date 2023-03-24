Selena Gomez Asks Fans to Stop Harassing Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez just pleaded with fans over social media to stop harassing Hailey Bieber over rumored drama. The Only Murders in the Building star added to her Instagram story, directly addressing the elephant in the online room.
“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”
The post comes after a series of controversial posts from Bieber alongside friends Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Fans speculated that Bieber’s posts mocked Gomez’s recent weight gain and sparse eyebrows, both a result of her battle with Lupus.
Since Bieber’s posts, fans continue to adamantly defend Gomez, taking to social media to confront Bieber.
“hailey bieber reached out to me..” is selena’s indirect way of saying hb is a loser pic.twitter.com/TWP1kXRVnN— ۟ (@heavenmaries) March 24, 2023
hailey bieber has some nerve reaching out to people about “death threats” when she’s always the first to jump on hate trains of other people.— james 🕛| fan account (@fearIessummers) March 24, 2023
a victim playing, talentless, failed nepo baby who has failed to launch a successful career despite leeching off TWO famous last names. https://t.co/knryq2wARu
Likewise, Bieber’s fans took to social media to criticize Gomez.
This whole drama made me realize how much toxic and manipulative Selena and her fandom are. It’s all about "mental health matters" until it’s someone you don’t like or Hailey Bieber. pic.twitter.com/0aQfLEcKNk— 𝓛𝑢𝑙𝑢 ≀ 𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐞 🍩 (@fairyliqhx) March 23, 2023
In 2018, the model and nepo baby married world renowned singer Justin Bieber, Gomez's on-again-off-again ex. Ever since Hailey and Justin started dating, there’s been an implied feud between the trio, though no one ever officially confirmed the rumors.
Ultimately, the drama sparks a greater question – why do people feel a collective right to attack women through social media? We see this all the time, through tabloid body shaming, ageism across industries, and aggressive social media attacks against women who subvert cultural norms.
I don’t care about Hailey Bieber but eventually we need to talk about Tik Tok’s obsession with ganging up on women. They always find someone to collectively attack and humiliate to an extreme level. I was only on that app for 10 mins and every other video was about Hailey pic.twitter.com/g3sWUuytMg— chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) March 2, 2023
Social media should be used as a force for good, and women should support each other instead of actively tearing one another down. There’s enough of that in the real world. We’re proud of Selena for standing up for Hailey, and hope the two women can take time for themselves this weekend.
