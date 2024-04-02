These Are The Best Hairstyles For Women Over 50 According To Stylists
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
As we age, our hair changes. For women over 50, standing salon appointments to disguise gray strands are all too familiar, which in turn can make hair feel dry and brittle. With older age, hair growth feels somewhat non-existent compared to how fast you used to notice extra length in your locks, and hair thinning is simply inevitable. These changes can have a hand in an identity crisis of sorts – hair has a heavy hand in our outward appearance, so when the hairstyle you’ve stayed true to for the last 25 years doesn’t work for you anymore, it can feel like a defeat.Alternatively, new hair textures and lengths can be reframed as a positive opportunity to make new and exciting changes in your appearance. If you’re unsure of which hairstyle is right for you, don’t fret – that’s where the experts come in! To deliver the best hairstyles for women over 50, we spoke with celebrity hairstylists Clyde Haygood and Gina Rivera to uncover which unique hairstyles are the best for women in this age range. Below you can find the best hair care tips and tricks, along with specific hairstyles to ask your stylist about during your next salon visit, from these expert stylists who have experience working with names including Kris Jenner, Erika Jayne, and more.
How to Care for Aging Hair
Photo by Ron Lach / PEXELS
“Aging hair tends to be thinner so using products that will help aid in hair growth is key to getting the best results when it comes to taking care of your hair,” mentioned Haygood. The expert stylist shared that at the base of any hair care routine for women over 50, it’s best to start with a scalp serum. Clyde's recommended formula from PURA D’OR promises to deliver stronger, thicker, healthier hair starting straight from the scalp, and he suggests this formula to any client with weak or thin hair that tends to break easily thanks to the regenerative formula inclusive of biotin, caffeine, argan oil, and other growth-promoting ingredients.
Clyde also made a point to warn us about what could happen if someone is using too many products to mask their gray locks. “Hair that is colored or highlighted tends to dry out so be careful not to overuse products with a lot of alcohol as that can also dehydrate the hair,” says Haygood. To combat over-drying your hair, “a hair mask once a week is essential to keep hair at its best.” Clyde’s favorite mask for maximum moisture is the PURA D’OR Hair Thinning Therapy Intense Moisturizing Masque. A unique formulation of 15 key ingredients including apple stem cells, amla oil, and more hydrates hair from the root to invigorate the scalp and lock in moisture to nourish hair to help to improve volume, thickness, shine, and split ends.
7 Best Hairstyles for Women Over 50
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Long Layers That Frame the Face
“Adding face-framing layers can easily create more movement, volume, and a youthful, vibrant look (think Jennifer Anniston),” shared Gina Rivera. “The layering instantly allows for damaged ends to disappear and creates a ton of opportunity for styling and having fun with your hair!” Gina also recommends “using Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine as a finishing product to add more shine to hair.”
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Asymmetrical Cuts
“This creates a perfectly classic look yet is still modern and trendy,” says Rivera. “Removing a bit of length from the hair will add major movement and create a youthful appeal overall.” To make the most out of this cut, Gina suggests “styling hair by creating texture [which] creates the opportunity to remove some of the weight of the damaged ends which brings hair to life.” Gina went on to advise creating a “maintenance schedule” with your stylist to ensure you’re getting your hair cut often enough to keep ends healthy and regain hair health (think: every 4-6 weeks).
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Chopard
Side-Swept Bangs
“Rather than a blunt fringe or baby bangs, I recommend side bangs,” offered Rivera. “These detract from the appearance of fine or limp hair and can add dimension to a style. In addition, side bangs can also be styled in a variety of ways which can lead to hair appearing fuller.” Gina recognized that “this is a great cut for those with thin fine hair (which can happen after 50) and this can be styled in so many ways which brings versatility to a cut. Side bangs are huge right now and a great way to add more of a 'look' to a short style.”
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Bobs Of Different Lengths & Textures
Clyde Haygood shared that bobs “are a great way to maintain a style for a younger appearance.” To achieve the full effect, he mentioned that it’s important to “try to keep hair crisp, blunt, and bouncy for the most youthful effect.”
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pin It Up
Although it can be tempting to hold onto hair length forever, Haygood encouraged women to” be wary of hair that is too long when you’re over 50 – it can age you, especially if [your] hair is dry, gray and wiry.” However, if a dramatic chop simply isn’t an avenue that you want to explore, “think of pinning hair in an updo which can look fun and youthful,” offered Haygood.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Wolf Haircut
This bold cut is “a mid-length shag that gives rocker vibes but it can also be styled with soft curls or waves to make it feel more romantic, especially if you’re over 50,” says Haygood. If you’re looking for a ‘do with a little extra oomph, “this style is great for giving volume and texture to finer hair that can look limp and lifeless without layers and it’s especially great for those with curly hair because it will make your curls loose and airy while framing the face and accentuating your features.” Even better, Clyde shared that this specific haircut is extremely low-maintenance for those who don’t have extra time for styling every day – with the wolf haircut you can just wash and go.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
The Boy Cut
Most famously known thanks to Clyde Haygood’s celebrity client, “momager” Kris Jenner, a boy cut is a great, carefree style “that is a perfect example of a youthful and age-appropriate hairstyle,” says the stylist.
