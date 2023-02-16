We Finally Have A New Teaser For "The Little Mermaid"
When I was a little girl, my sister and I were obsessed with mermaids. The colorful tails, the ability to breathe underwater, the chance to swim with fish and dolphins and whales. Needless to say, we were equally as obsessed with The Little Mermaid. It was one of the first movies where I saw a girl really and truly go after what she wanted — and learn from her mistakes along the way.
When Disney first announced that they were remaking the iconic cartoon into a live-action story (the same way they did with Cinderella in 2015 and Beauty and the Beast in 2017), I was over the moon and something about the new images and clips are making me incredibly emotional. I'm just so excited to see this story come to life!
Disney just released a new teaser trailer for the film on February 15, and it promises to be just as amazing as the original. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the movie and check back here for more updates.
Watch The Little Mermaid Teaser Here
Not only do we get a better glimpse at the world of Atlantica but we also finally get a glimpse of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula.
Is The Little Mermaid Coming In 2023?
Yes! The Little Mermaid will come to theaters on May 26, 2023.
Who Is Playing Ariel In The Little Mermaid?
In the new live action remake, Ariel will be played by actress and singer Halle Bailey. Jodi Benson voiced the original cartoon. After Bailey received backlash due to her role as Ariel, she isn't letting it shake her.
"I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way,” Bailey says in an interview with Variety.
Who Else Is In The Cast?
In addition to Bailey as Ariel, we'll see Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Simone Ashley as Indira, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.
When Was The Little Mermaid 2023 Announced?
Deadline announced that the remake was in its early stages in 2016 but it wasn't until 2019 that Bailey and the rest of the cast began to be announced. Disney dropped the first teaser for the movie at the D23 Expo the weekend of September 9, 2022 when they announced a bunch of brand new titles.
What Are People Saying?
Is The Little Mermaid your favorite Disney movie? Let us know in the comments and keep an eye out our Movies page for the latest trending news!
