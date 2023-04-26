The New "The Little Mermaid" TV Spot Gives Us A Look At The Film's Final Battle
CinemaCon 2023 is in full swing in Las Vegas, Nevada. On April 26, we got a brand new look at Disney's next film, The Little Mermaid. This is the perfect day to drop a new TV spot because it's both a month out from the film's premiere and Disney's presentation day at the convention.
The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Not only do we get to new footage of Ariel and Flounder escaping a shark attack — a scene from the original that terrified us as children, and honestly looks just as scary in CGI — but the convention also saw a clip of McCarthy singing "Poor Unfortunate Souls."We'll be listening on repeat once the soundtrack for the movie drops.
"The Little Mermaid" TV Spot
The TV spot opens with Flounder and Ariel exploring a shipwreck together (and escaping that shark) before emphasizing just how much Ariel wants to visit the human world. Bailey really is the perfect choice for this role — in a single shot, you can see a variety of different emotions: longing, curiosity, and that particular mix of pain and wonder you feel when a dream is so close yet so far.
Some beautiful shots of Ariel and Eric spending time together (ie: falling in love) are underscored by a cinematic version of "Part of Your World" that makes the video feel larger than life!
We get a new look at McCarthy's Ursula (who has all the evil-intention-disguised-as-sass that we could dream of), but we also see bits and pieces from the final battle that Ariel, Eric, and King Triton wage on the sea witch. In the original movie, the excitement, as well as the loyalty and care that these characters show each other, makes this one of our favorite final scenes in any Disney animated film. We can't wait to see it come to life on May 26.
In addition to the TV spot, we also got some brand new character posters!
New Character Posters For "The Little Mermaid"
Image via Disney
Halle Bailey is magical as the titular little mermaid, Ariel.
Image via Disney
Jonah Hauer-King's Eric is stoic, but based on the dancing sequence in the TV spot, he can also have a lot of fun.
Image via Disney
Melissa McCarthy's Ursula is entrancing and terrifying.
Image via Disney
Daveed Diggs commands attention as Sebastian.
Image via Disney
Jacob Tremblay's Flounder is an adorable addition to the cast, and makes the perfect friend for Ariel.
Image via Disney
Javier Bardem's King Triton does everything he can to protect Ariel.
Image via Disney
Awkwafina's Scuttle is sure to provide a lot of comedic relief when we need it.
Check out our coverage of CinemaCon and The Little Mermaid for more breaking news!
Lead image via Disney.
