The Absolute Best Hallmark Christmas Movies To Watch In 2025

Best Hallmark Christmas Movies
Hallmark
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 13, 2025
I’m not gonna lie, y’all. Hallmark Christmas movies are my ultimate vice. I know they’re not exactly regarded as cinematic classics á la Citizen Kane, but sometimes, I just want to lose myself in the escapist warm-and-fuzzy feels that these movies ignite.

Without further ado, here are some of the best Hallmark Christmas films for you to binge-watch this holiday season

Scroll to see the best Hallmark Christmas movies to binge in 2025!

Stephen Hagan and Lacey Chabert in A Royal Christmas on Hallmark

Hallmark

A Royal Christmas

What happens when a wealthy prince falls in love with a poor and provincial seamstress? While their chemistry is off the charts and their love for one another abundant, the Prince is intended to marry a woman of status. Unsurprisingly, his mother doesn’t approve and tries to get in the way of the unlikely romance.

Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns, Connor Christopher Levins, and Warren Christie in The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year on Hallmark

Hallmark

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

Ah, the classic rom-com recipe of a corporate businesswoman who thinks she’s too busy to fall in love. A tale as old as time! But what happens when her perfect suitor shows up during the holidays to throw all her rigid plans up in the air? Love this one!

Nikki DeLoach and Ben Ayres in Cranberry Christmas on Hallmark

Hallmark

Cranberry Christmas

This couple may be picture perfect in front of the cameras, but their relationship behind the scenes is a whole lot murkier. In fact, they’re full-on separated in real life. To keep their business alive, they pretend they’re happier than ever for the public. What happens when lingering feelings get in the way of their separation? Perfect film for lovers of second-chance romance.

Laura Wardle and Lacey Chabert in Haul Out The Holly on Hallmark

Hallmark

Haul Out The Holly

I’ve never met a single person who’s watched this movie starring Lacey Chabert, who hasn’t fallen in love with the film. It’s the ultimate cozy rom-com to get lost in during the holiday season, filled with festive cheer and undeniable chemistry between the romantic leads.

Lacey Chabert in The Sweetest Christmas on Hallmark

Hallmark

The Sweetest Christmas

Here’s another iconic Hallmark Christmas movie starring the one and only Lacey Chabert (Why is she so good in these films?). In the movie, she decides to leave her corporate world behind to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a professional baker. Things take a romantic turn when she begins to fall for her small-town ex, whom she hasn’t seen in ages. Can they make their love work, or has too much time passed?

Chad Michael Murray in Road To Christmas on Hallmark

Hallmark

Road To Christmas

Where are my enemies-to-lovers peeps at? If this romance genre is your cup of tea, you’re gonna love this steamy Hallmark film, which centers around two television producers who hail from rival production companies. But what happens when their undeniable attraction for one another gets in the way of their heated rivalry?

Betheny Joy Lenz in A Biltmore Christmas on Hallmark

Hallmark

A Biltmore Christmas

A Biltmore Christmas is definitely the most unique story I’ve seen in a Christmas Hallmark movie. There are no enemies-to-lovers or working women falling in love in her snowy hometown storylines. Instead, this screenwriter visits the real-life Biltmore Castle to research for a remake of an old Hollywood film. What she doesn’t anticipate is that she’ll be transported back in time to the original movie’s filming and fall in love.

