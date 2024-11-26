The 10 Best 'One Tree Hill' Cast Holiday Movies You Can Stream Right Now
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The only thing better than rewatching One Tree Hill (again) is seeing your favorite Tree Hill Ravens reunite in a holiday movie! Outside of their hit CW show, cast members like Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, Tyler Hilton, and Hilarie Burton have all teamed up for some Christmas movies that will put you in the spirit to celebrate. Here's where you can watch every single one!
The best One Tree Hill cast Christmas movies (and cast reunion movies!) that you can stream right now.
A Christmas Wish
We're starting strong with my personal favorite movie on this list, A Christmas Wish! The film follows Faith (Hilarie Burton), who reluctantly takes part in a hometown tradition by making a Christmas wish for true love. But when the wish starts to come true, with both lovely and chaotic consequences, Faith has to figure out what destiny really means. You can stream the movie on YouTube and Disney+. The movie also stars Megan Park, Tyler Hilton, Lee Norris, and Colin Fickes.
The Christmas Contract
Hilarie Burton plays another woman in the throes of heartbreak for The Christmas Contract. Her character Jolie returns home for the holidays, where her best friend Naomi (Danneel Ackles) presents her with a very interesting idea: to pretend date her brother Jack...Christmas contract and all. You can stream the movie on Tubi and Lifetime. The cast also includes Robert Buckley, Antwon Tanner, and Tyler Hilton.
Write Before Christmas
Lucas and Nannie Carrie sure are cozy in this Christmas movie. JK, it's just Chad Michael Murray and Torrey Joël DeVitto! When Jessica's partner dumps her before Christmas, she meets up with her past music teacher's son to take some meaningful Christmas cards for her loved ones. The movie also stars Drew Seeley, Grant Show, and Lanie McAuley, and you can stream it now on Hallmark+.
Christmas In Lousiana
Jana Kramer's Sarah (whose name happens to be Winter. Naturally.) returns to her home in Louisana for their Sugarcane Christmas Festival — and any holiday magic it might have in store. Christmas in Louisiana also stars One Tree Hill's Moira Kelly alongside Dee Wallace, Percy Daggs III, and Barry Bostwick, and is available to stream on Tubi.
The Holiday Fix Up
Did you forget about Maria Menounos' stint on One Tree Hill? Because I sure did. On the series, she played Keith's love interest, but in this holiday movie, she stars alongside Jana Kramer, whose character Sam help renovate her hometown's inn...with the contractor who broke her heart. You can stream The Holiday Fix Up on Hulu and Lifetime. The movie also stars Ryan McPartlin, Steve Vinovich, Keven Undergaro, and Brian Sills.
Five Star Christmas
One of my favorite Hallmark movies ever stars Bethany Joy Lenz, whose character Lucy (along with her siblings) works to help their dad's bed and breakfast get a 5-star review by pretending to be a guest. The only hiccup? The critic's identity is a secret...and Lucy can't tell the other guests who she really is. Stream this movie on Hallmark+ to see Bethany alongside Victor Webster, Robert Wisden, Laura Soltis, Jay Brazeau, Grace Beedie, Barbara Patrick, and Blair Penner.
Hometown Christmas
This Christmas movie will make your little CW drama heart sing! Stephen Colletti (who played Chase on One Tree Hill and actually starred in Taylor Swift's "White Horse" music video) stars opposite 7th Heaven's Beverly Mitchell as ex high school sweethearts who have to team up to put on the town's live nativity. You can stream the movie on Tubi and Disney+. The cast also includes Erin Cahill, Brian McNamara, and Melissa Gilbert.
The Merry Gentlemen
The Merry Gentlemen is on Netflix now, and stars Britt Robertson, who's determined to bring life back to her parents' business, and Chad Michael Murray, who agrees to help. Their plan is simple: create a male revue show that heats things up (and brings in the dollars). You'll also see Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, and Colt Prattes!
A Welcome Home Christmas
Jana Kramer's Chloe finds herself paired with veteran Michael (Brandon Quinn) to recruit others from around their hometown for the Army's holiday toy drive — and the Officer's Christmas Ball. You can stream A Welcome Home Christmas on Lifetime and see Tim Reid, Rose Reid, Charlene Tilton, and Craig Morgan.
Angel Falls Christmas
If this movie looks remotely familiar, it might be because it went viral for Chad Michael Murray's fake ice skating. And you know what? I love it. The movie follows a doctor who needs a little ~heavenly~ help to get in the Christmas spirit. Angel Falls Christmas stars Jessica Lowndes, Samora Smallwood, David Reale, and Deborah Tennant.
Which One Tree Hill cast holiday movie is your favorite? I'm definitely planning to watch Hometown Christmas while I prep my Thanksgiving spinach & artichoke dip tonight!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!