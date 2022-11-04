5 Handbag Trends To Embrace This Fall
Now, that the fall chill is truly setting in, you'll likely find yourself wearing a coat for the first time since spring or swapping a light jacket for a heavier one. And once that change happens, your go-to bag might feel a little out of season. If you're in the market for a new purse, you'll want to know what the fall 2022 handbag trends are, which is why we rounded up five below.
From classics like the always-spacious tote bag and lightweight saddle bag to trendier styles like bucket and crescent bags as well as fanny packs, the bags below have one thing in common: They're the carry-alls you'll turn to again and again this fall and winter. Below, we've listed five of our favorite handbag trends along with 15 bags (three for each trend) to shop.
Bucket Bags
Hyer Goods Mini Bucket Bag ($195)
Wear it as a crossbody or hold the handle, this mini bucket bag is ready to go wherever you do — whether it's for a casual afternoon walk or a night out on the town.
Portland Leather Bucket Bag ($112, was $198)
A lightweight crossbody, this bucket bag is made with leather that's easy to care for and designed to develop a patina over time.
Clare V. Petit Henry ($335)
Perfect for days when you only need your wallet, keys, and phone, this drawstring bucket bag will lend any outfit a pop of green.
Tote Bags
BDG Corduroy Tote Bag ($29)
Corduroy is fall's favorite fabric, and this lightweight tote bag is up for all your autumnal adventures.
Anthropologie Nia Reversible Tote ($115)
Shearling is having a moment, and you can't go wrong with an oversize tote.
Able Meskel Tote ($178, was $248)
If you prefer a purse that's more tall than wide, you'll want to check out this handcrafted leather bag with plenty of storage.
Saddle Bags
Quince Vegan Saddle Bag ($40)
Made with pebbled vegan leather, this minimalist saddle bag has a compartment inside for your phone.
Madewell The Transport Saddlebag ($158)
Big enough to fit an iPad (among other things), this leather saddle bag comes with two different adjustable straps.
See by Chloé Green Mara Saddle Bag ($495)
If you're looking to splurge, you'll be justified in doing so on this green suede bag from Chloé's sister brand.
Fanny Packs
Azaria Annie Fanny Pack ($70)
Fanny packs don't exactly have a reputation for being elevated, but this vegan leather one with antique gold hardware may change that.
Clare V. Grande Fanny ($325)
Bigger than the average fanny pack but with a slim profile, the Grande Fanny comes with a detachable and adjustable strap.
Mokuyobi Fanny Pack ($56)
This colorblock fanny pack is definitely for your more casual jaunts, but with two compartments — the main one, plus a smaller zippered one in the back — you'll be able to bring everything you need along.
Crescent Bags
M.Gemi The Eleonora Oversized Crescent Bag ($378)
This oversize bag has everyday status aspirations, which is why it's a good thing it's big enough to stash your laptop in.
Rag & Bone Commuter Hobo ($495)
The perfect shade for fall, this suede bag has a surprising number of pockets, which will make it a go-to.
Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag ($49)
Made with at least 50% percent responsible materials, this recycled nylon bag can be worn across the body or on the shoulder.
What's your go-to bag?