A good wallet is essential for everything from grocery shopping to bopping around town. And though most of us have graduated to a higher-quality solution (rather than a simple coin purse) for cards, bills, and coins, leather wallets are the premier choice for feeling put-together and ready to tackle anything that comes your way at the register.
These 8 leather wallets under $100 are all stylish choices for looking your best, but are completely no-fuss when it comes to everyday use. No matter your personal style, these leather wallets will elevate your purse game, pronto.
Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet
All the nooks and crannies of this wallet provide the perfect place for multiple cards, bills, and coins. A simple snap closure holds all the good together. Black wallets are timeless, so this bad boy will match with any outfit or purse, if coordinating accessories is your jam. Originally sold for $198, this style currently goes for $59.40!
HOBO Gracie Leather Wallet
This muted green leather wallet is everything! One side is for cash, one side is for cards, and the middle section is meant for loose coins. The overall design is fairly minimal – no extra bells and whistles here. The muted colorway allows you to style this $69.97 wallet with any clothing combo!
Coach 3 In 1 Wallet
Deep red leather is popping off in the fashion world right now, so if you're searching for wallets to achieve the trend, this Coach one totally fits the bill. And it'll fit all your bills, too! There are 8 entire card slots for your ID, debit and credit cards, plus some loose gift cards you may want to keep on deck. Originally available for $228, this fiery red wallet now sells for $79.
Karla Hanson Women's RFID Leather Card Holder Wallet
This RFID-blocking brown wallet boasts a seamless, under-the-radar construction that wears well with any 'fit. If you tend to carry light, this is the best pick if you're in the market for a new wallet. It's on sale right now for $28.99!
Vulkitty Leather Wallet
I love this wallet because, unlike most other designs, it flaunts outside slots for easy card access. The outermost pocket has a zig-zagged stitch to bring some extra flair to what would've been a basic wallet. There's a substantial zippered pocket for stowing away cash and coins, plus a practical keyring that can attach to a wallet chain or lanyard. At only $19.99, leather wallets don't get more affordable than this!
Kate Spade New York Knott Pebble Leather Slim Zip Wallet
Stay pretty in pink with this Kate Spade wallet. This is one of the best leather wallets on our list because it has the most card slots in total: 14! Each one is super secure, ensuring your belongings won't slip out. The pebbled pink leather is to die for, too! At 58% off, this wallet will cost you just $69.97.
Coach Slim Zip Wallet
The Coach logo on this piece will earn you mad street cred, but you'll love it more-so for its carrying capabilities. This sleek leather wallet owns 12 card slots and a convenient coin purse situated in the middle. It's shoppable for $80.40!
Marc Jacobs Mini Compact Wallet
Mini is marvelous, especially if you're on the go a lot. Throw this compact guy into any bag, and you'll soon find how easy it is to access! The only caveat with this leather wallet is it only has 4 card slots. Shop it for just $74.97 (instead of $155) today!
