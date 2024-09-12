The 20 Happiest Cities In The US All Have These 2 Things In Common
A recent Gallup pollshowed that fewer than half of Americans are “very satisfied” with their life choices. Where you live, it turns out, has a lot to do with your overall life satisfaction: the community you have, the quality of life you experience, and your physical and emotional health and safety. Personal finance website, WalletHub released its report on the Happiest Cities in America in 2024 to find the places where people experience the highest life satisfaction and the results are surprising.
“Meaningful relationships and social connections are perhaps the most important ingredients for a happy life, according to an 85-year-long study recently published by Harvard researchers Waldinger and Schulz (2022)," says Buffie Longmire-Avital, Ph.D., a professor at Elon University. “High-quality relationships stand out as important predictors of individuals' happiness. Having rewarding interactions with people whom you value and who value you may provide the support, comfort, laughter, and intimacy that elevate individuals' happiness.”
WalletHub first compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness, with a date set that ranged from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate. Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression, which is 2.3 times lower than in Tennessee, the state with the highest. New Jersey has the fewest suicides (per 100,000 residents), which is 3.7 times fewer than in Montana, the state with the most. Utah has the highest volunteer rate, which is 2.6 times higher than in Florida, the state where the rate is the lowest. Volunteerism is another way people find purpose and joy in life.
In order to determine the happiest cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities — across three key areas:
- Emotional & Physical Well-Being
- Income & Employment
- Community & Environment
“When individuals have a high sense of community...well-being increases, and stress, anxiety, and depression decrease. Neighborhoods with high walkability scores that are also safe and near things like parks or trails help sustain our physical and mental health, which are key factors in determining happiness,” adds Dr. Longmire-Avital.
Here are the top 20 happiest U.S. cities, many of which score high on the nature and family-friendly aspect. Ready for a new start or planning local travel this season? Check them out!
Fremont, CA
Shutterstock
According to the WalletHub report, Fremont, CA, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, is the happiest city in America, and one reason why is income: the city has the highest share of households with an income above $75,000, at nearly 80 percent. Studies have shown that increasing your income also increases your happiness up to $75,000 (but not beyond). With a rich history tied to the California Gold Rush, Fremont has evolved into a hub for the tech industry, including Tesla's Fremont Factory. The city offers excellent schools, a wide range of cultural experiences, and outdoor spaces like Mission Peak. People in Fremont also have a high rate of life satisfaction, a low depression rate, and a long lifespan on average. It also has the lowest share of adults who report having mentally unhealthy days, so people in the city seem to be doing the self care needed to keep themselves happy.
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS, has earned its spot as the second-happiest city in the U.S., thanks to several key factors that contribute to its residents' well-being. With the lowest poverty rate in the nation at just 4.2 percent and an impressively low unemployment rate of 3 percent, it's clear that financial stability plays a huge role in their happiness. The city also boasts one of the lowest food insecurity rates, meaning more families have what they need to thrive. Residents of Overland Park also enjoy a lot of leisure time each week, which many spend participating in sports — one of the top ways to stay emotionally and physically healthy. Overland Park boasts a rich cultural scene, including the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, and a variety of dining and shopping options. People in Overland Park tend to get more sleep than those in most other cities, a crucial factor for maintaining a positive mindset.
San Jose, CA
Not far from Fremont is the third-happiest city: San Jose, CA, in the heart of Silicon Valley and home to tech giants like Adobe and eBay. San Jose has a diverse food scene, art galleries, and beautiful outdoor spaces, including nearby hiking trails in the Santa Cruz Mountains, which you can enjoy year-round. The city has the longest average life expectancy in the country. It also has one of the lowest separation and divorce rates and scores the best on the health and wellness company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index, which measures how much residents like where they live, feel safe and have pride in their community. It also scores extremely well on Sharecare’s Life-Satisfaction Index, which measures people’s health risks based on various physical, financial and social factors.
Madison, WI
Nestled between lakes Mendota and Monona, Madison offers stunning waterfront views, beautiful parks, and a ton of Midwestern charm. The University of Wisconsin-Madison brings in some of its youthful energy while the city boasts a strong local food, music, and art scene. It's also a great place to live, work, and explore.
Irvine, CA
Shutterstock
Irvine, California in sunny Orange County is known for its family-friendly vibe, excellent schools, and thriving economy. Home to the University of California, Irvine, the city offers a mix of culture and nature with great parks, bike paths, nearby beaches and the Irvine Spectrum Center, a popular shopping and entertainment destination.
Honolulu, HI
This tropical paradise and state capital, located on the island of Oahu, is famous for its stunning beaches, including the iconic Waikiki Beach, and its rich cultural heritage. Honolulu offers world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment alongside scenic landscapes like Diamond Head and lush rainforests. Home to landmarks like Iolani Palace and the Pearl Harbor Memorial, Honolulu is known for its warm aloha spirit.
San Francisco, CA
Hop on a cable car ride in San Francisco, the #7 happiest city on the list. It's year-round mild climate and stunning hilltop views remind us just how stunning this city is. From the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, and Presidio Tunnel Tops to bustling Fillmore Street in Pacific Heights, Valencia Street in the Mission, and Hayes St. in Hayes Valley, there's tons to explore from a world-class food scene to indie shopping to museums and coastal views.
Pearl City, HI
Shutterstock
Pearl City is a charming suburban community located on the island of Oahu, just west of Honolulu. The nearby Pearl Harbor National Memorial and surrounding waters with scenic views hold both historical significance and recreational activities like boating. The city itself has a peaceful close-knit community and is family-friendly with excellent schools, parks, and shopping centers.
Columbia, MD
Shutterstock
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Columbia is known for its diverse neighborhoods, excellent schools, and many green spaces with parks, lakes, and over 90 miles of walking and biking trails. Columbia’s town center features shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including the Merriweather Post Pavilion, a renowned concert venue. With a strong sense of community, access to major cities, and a focus on sustainability, Columbia is not surprisingly in the top 10 happiest cities in the U.S.
Scottsdale, AZ
Shutterstock
Stunning desert landscapes, including hiking trails at Camelback Mountain and McDowell Sonoran Preserve, make Scottsdale a destination for nature lovers. Rounding out the top 10 happiest cities, Scottsdale is famous for its wellness resorts, golf courses, and thriving arts scene, including galleries, museums, and events like the Scottsdale ArtWalk. With a growing economy, delicious dining options, and a warm, sunny climate, Scottsdale is a popular destination for tourists and locals looking for a southwestern lifestyle.
Shutterstock
Here are the remaining top 20 happiest cities.
11. Sioux Falls, SD
12. Huntington Beach, CA
13. Minneapolis, MN
14. Garden Grove, CA
15. San Diego, CA
16. Fargo, ND
17. Portland, ME
18. Seattle, WA
19. Lincoln, NE
20. Bismark, ND
Did your city make the cut? Check out the full list of Happiest Cities in America in 2024 at WalletHub.
