10 Quaint European Destinations To Visit Between Trips To Major Cities
There's something about traveling to a smaller European destination that makes you feel like you're home. Every time I visit Europe, I like to immediately detour from large cities where the crowds are big and the costs are bigger, and make my way to more quiet and quaint towns for a peaceful, beautiful escape. It's a great way to immerse yourself in the culture, feel like a local, travel like Europeans — and sometimes even save some money, too!
I've done years worth of research, building up my bucket list of small towns and dream locations across Europe. While I've been lucky enough to check off quite a few already, the list truly goes on and on. Instead of gatekeeping these amazing towns, here are 10 smaller European destinations to visit in between trips to their larger city counterparts.
Versailles, France
Kayla Walden
When many people think of Versailles, they think of just the Versailles Palace — but there's so much more that this sweet town has to offer! I recommend opting to stay day or two rather than just coming down from Paris to see the Palace. The city itself is made up of so much rich history, beautiful attractions, and small businesses that you must see. Some recommendations: Check out the The Royal Opera for a beautiful experience, Le Village des Antiquaires for thrifting and shopping, and La Buvette for some of the best French food and delicious wines! Also would highly recommend staying at the Waldorf — neighboring the Palace — for an incredible luxury experience!
Tivoli, Italy
Kayla Walden
Only a short train ride from Rome, Tivoli is the most perfect destination, covered in the most gorgeous Roman ruins with waterfalls on every corner. The entire town was way more memorable than Rome, especially . Check out Ristorante de Sibilla for a full 360 view of this stunning city while eating under a 300+ year old temple for an evening. I had dinner here on Thanksgiving a couple years ago, and it was the best food — and Thanksgiving — I've ever had! Also while in town, you must check off Villa D'este, a stunning 16th century villa that takes up over 8 acres of gardens. You'll feel royal in this must-see little town near Rome!
Deià, Spain
La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel
On the island of La Palma, this small yet beautiful city is beloved by so many celebrities — and with good reason. It's known for its privacy, giving R&R to the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé! Plus, it's absolutely gorgeous, with all its beautiful ocean views and architectural history. Grab a sangria, and relax by the ocean in this perfect, Spanish island town! And if you're looking for somewhere to stay, La Residencia is a great choice!
Senlis, France
Kayla Walden
A recent delay out of Charles de Gaulle airport left me stranded, and the only place available for a last-minute stay was in a beautiful, medieval city called Senlis — just 30 minutes outside of Paris. Although I was totally jet-lagged and incredibly tired from traveling, this city lifted my spirits given how kind and helpful everyone was. The shops are delightful, and the Sunday market is truly remarkable — the entire city turns into a farmers's market and shuts down every street so that you can peruse and shop. There's also a lovely cathedral in town (pictured above) that's almost 1000 years old that you definitely need to visit, too! I love this place, and would highly recommend it if you're looking for a more affordable and authentic city to stay in outside of Paris.
Shere, England
Barnett Hill Hotel
Remember that cute, adorable English small town that was featured in The Holiday where Cameron Diaz falls in love with small-town cutie Jude Law? Yep, this is that city. Every bit of the charm that you see in the movie translates to real life — it's just that gorgeous! Barnett Hill Hotel is a great place to stay to really capture all this European town's appeal. Live out your rom-com dreams with this sweet, small town!
Eze, France
Kayla Walden
My number one favorite small town award goes to... Eze! This South of France town wins because of its medieval, from-another-world charm! It's so stunning, that it actually made it into the movie, The Bucketlist. Plus, Walt Disney liked to vacation here, so you know it's good! It's a town on top of the hill that dates all the way back to 2000 BC with a panoramic view of the ocean. I stayed at Chateau de la Chevrê d'Or, which I would highly, highly recommend. Stay here for the best breakfast views of the ocean, shop around the town of Eze, and see the sights! A 100/10 city — totally my favorite!
Cernobbio, Italy
Kayla Walden
Lake Como is one of my favorite places in all of Europe, and my favorite small city on the lake has to be Cernobbio. I stayed at Villa d'Este (a different one than Tivoli), and it was the most gorgeous hotel with top notch service to make you feel like royalty. The city itself is different from the luxurious hotel, with a quaint, charming vibe that doesn't try too hard.
The people and the food are also spectacular! Try Trattoria del Vapore for the best truffle pasta, stop at Poletti for incredible pastries and iced coffee, and visit the town's wine shop for the best and most affordable local wines. Counting down the days until I can be back in this sweet town.
Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Hotel Silberhorn
J.R.R. Tolkien was inspired to make Rivendell from Lord of the Rings based on this beautiful town. Nestled away in the Swiss mountains, is this adorable town filled with nature's most beautiful sites. Waterfalls around every corner and vast mountains makes this town perfect for a sweet, relaxing escape away in nature. If you need somewhere to stay, Hotel Silberhorn is a lovely choice! This one is being added to the bucket list immediately!
Le Beausset, France
Kayla Walden
Le Beausset is another town tucked away in the South of France near Provence. I'm not sure why it's not more well known, but it's the most prime location in the middle of the beach and Provence wine country, so you have the best of both worlds. You can stop into town for their weekly markets, or simply enjoy the varying chateaus in the area. I opted to stay at Le Beausset-Vieux, a charming house with the most delightful chefs who will cook you a free Michelin-star-worthy breakfast. Highly recommend this European destination for it's quaint and charming energy!
Ghent, Belgium
Hotel Pillows Grand
Ending our small-town list with this incredible city in Belgium that offers amazing night life, markets, and architecture that is simply to die for! The town may be small, but the buildings and architecture are anything but! There are cathedrals and museums that are hundreds of years old, and they're a must-visit while you're in town. Plus, they have a nightlife centered around 1000s of beers to choose from. Sounds like a good time to me! Stay at the Hotel Pillows Grand while you're enjoying this European destination.
