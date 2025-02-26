He’s back! Dumbledore is back! Okay, maybe that’s not exactly the same as Daniel Radcliffe’s iconic line from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (he is warning the wizarding world about Voldemort, after all), but the sentiment still rings true because John Lithgow just confirmed he’ll be starring as the Hogwarts headmaster in Max’s new Harry Potter TV show.

John Lithgow was "surprised" by 'Harry Potter' role.

While promoting his new movie The Rule of Jenny Penn, John Lithgow told ScreenRant that he's going to be playing the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show.

"It came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid," the actor said. "But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."



Now HBO hasn't officially announced the news yet, and added that while they "appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation," they'll "only confirm details as we finalize deals."

One detail we do know? The show should start filming this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, so we might see some very familiar sets!