John Lithgow Just Confirmed They're Starring In The 'Harry Potter' TV Show

harry potter cast john lithgow dumbledore
Chloe Williams​
Feb 26, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she's writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us.

He’s back! Dumbledore is back! Okay, maybe that’s not exactly the same as Daniel Radcliffe’s iconic line from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (he is warning the wizarding world about Voldemort, after all), but the sentiment still rings true because John Lithgow just confirmed he’ll be starring as the Hogwarts headmaster in Max’s new Harry Potter TV show.

Here’s everything we know about if John Lithgow's joining the Harry Potter TV show cast.


John Lithgow was "surprised" by 'Harry Potter' role.

While promoting his new movie The Rule of Jenny Penn, John Lithgow told ScreenRant that he's going to be playing the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show.

"It came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid," the actor said. "But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Now HBO hasn't officially announced the news yet, and added that while they "appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation," they'll "only confirm details as we finalize deals."

One detail we do know? The show should start filming this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, so we might see some very familiar sets!

Ben Barnes and Andrew Garfield are two very popular fancasts (as Sirius Black and Remus Lupin, respectively) — and they’ve both actually talked about the roles! Andrew told BBC that he "will consider any role offered, how's that?" when asked about a potential role in the reboot, while Ben told Us Weekly in February 2025 that “You wouldn’t believe the amount of Harry Potter books I’ve signed or Gryffindor scarves I’ve been given as gifts,” adding “the amount of fan fiction that I’ve been drafted into very enthusiastically is incredible.”

“It’s been going on for 20 years that people have been very kindly saying that they would’ve liked me to have played a young version of the Sirius Black character in Harry Potter, but now it’s been going on so long that I’m now the age of the actual character in the books,” he joked.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Harry Potter TV show cast.

