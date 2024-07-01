Food Network's 'Harry Potter' Baking Show Will Hold You Over Until The New Series Drops
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there’s one aspect of Harry Potter that has stuck with me all these years, it’s the snacks. Butterbeer! Pumpkin juice! The Hogwarts Express Trolley! Every time I watch any of my favorite Harry Potter movies, I can’t help but crave sweets. If you’re in the same boat (AKA you need a trip to The Three Broomsticks, like, yesterday), then you absolutely must check out Food Network’s new Harry Potter baking show. Not only is Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking being hosted by two of the movies' actors, but it's also being filmed at the studios you know and love. Whip up some Harry Potter cocktails and let's get baking!
What is the wizarding world cooking show?
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is a baking competition show that's all about the Wizarding World. According to the official Instagram announcement, "pastry chefs will craft spellbinding sweet creations inspired by the @wizardingworld of @HarryPotter." We're in for endless chocolate frogs, polyjuice potions, and butterbeers.
The best part is that the series will be filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio in London (which, FYI, is where all the movies were filmed), which makes the show even more magical!
When is the Harry Potter baking show coming out?
We know the show is coming later this year, but we don't have an official release date quite yet. Considering September 1 is Back to Hogwarts Day, the fall and the holidays are the perfect time for Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking to air!
Where can I watch Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking?
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will premiere on Food Network, and it'll be available to stream on Max.
Who's hosting Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking?
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The new Harry Potter baking show will be hosted by James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the movies! We're also in for some special guests, which I hope includes other members of the Harry Potter cast. Somebody get Bonnie Wright, Emma Watson, and Tom Felton on the phone puh-lease.
What movie sets will be in the Harry Potter baking show?
The official description says we'll see Hogwarts' Great Hall, Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and The Burrow, among other sets, props, and costumes.
Which Harry Potter recipe do you hope to see onscreen? Let us know in the comments and check out 23 Harry Potter-Inspired Treat Recipes to Get You Pumped for the Yule Ball.
Lead image via Warner Bros Entertainment
