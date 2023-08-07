Get Ready For Hogwarts With This SHEGLAM x Harry Potter Collab
Before it's time to head back to Hogwarts on September 1, it's time to stock up on all your back to school essentials. Whether you're grabbing the best planner to keep track of all your Defense Against the Dark Arts assignments or browsing all the back to school sales, you can't deny that the fun products are just as important as the necessary ones.
Enter: SHEGLAM x Harry Potter makeup, inspired by some of the most memorable potions in the Wizarding World and each Hogwarts house. Grab your favorite before they all disapparate!
Lip Products
Harry Potter™ Gifted Herbologist Glitter Lipstick ($5)
This lipstick applies nice and smooth for a hydrating finish that ensures your lips look glassy and glittery. This isn't a Slytherin exclusive, but it definitely looks cunning ;).
Harry Potter™ Magic Elixir Lip Gloss — Polyjuice Potion™ ($4)
Polyjuice Potion might completely transform you into a new person, but this lip gloss will make your lips brand new. With millet seed extract, it moisturizes and adds a glossy shine.
Harry Potter™ Magic Elixir Lip Gloss — Felix Felicis™ ($4)
Add some liquid luck to your look with this Felix Felicis™ gloss. Not only is it glittery, but thyme extract makes everything extra shiny.
Eyes
Harry Potter™ Ravenclaw™ House Palette ($6)
Glittering blues and rich teals are perfect for all your nights out. Use them for a graphic liner look, or all over your lid for a major statement.
Harry Potter™ Hufflepuff™ House Palette ($6)
The golds and browns in this palette are perfect for creating a natural eye with a little extra pizzazz. 10 points to Hufflepuff!
Harry Potter™ Gryffindor™ House Palette ($6)
Gold makes for the perfect summer eye. And with shades of rust and auburn, you can warm up your eye looks for fall, too!
Harry Potter™ Slytherin™ House Palette ($6)
Give your smokey eyes some understated color tonight, and add bright green come holiday season. You can do it all with this palette!
Tag us with your favorite SHEGLAM x Harry Potter makeup pick on Instagram!
