A Brand New "Harry Potter" Series Is Officially Coming To HBO Max
We're always ready to go back to Hogwarts, whether we're making a Harry Potter cocktail for our September 1st celebration or hosting a movie night. And thanks to HBO, we'll be able to visit for the first time all over again. On April 12, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that an original Harry Potter series was coming to their new Max streaming service. The series will be released over the course of ten years (!!) and WBD promises that it'll feature an authenticity and attention to detail that even the most knowledgable Potterhead will appreciate.
The official video announcement features the Hogwarts candles we see in the first film coming together to create that classic golden, lit-from-within logo. There's no word on whether any of the original cast will be returning, but after we cried while watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, we can only hope that Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, and Tom Felton will at least make cameo appearances. (We're really hoping that they're cast as the professors. Just imagine Emma as Professor McGonagall!)
“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” Casey Bloys, HBO & Max Content's Chairman and CEO, said in the press release. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.”
The series will be created in association with Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television, with J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts serving as executive producers. Over the last few years, Rowlings has made headlines for her conservative views and commentary on transgender identities, but Bloys didn't comment when asked whether her involvement could affect their ability to move forward.
Lead image via Warner Bros.
