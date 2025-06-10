Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Meet The "Extraordinary" 'Harry Potter' Show Cast

harry potter cast
Warner Bros. Pictures
By Chloe Williams​Jun 10, 2025
HBO and Max's new Harry Potter TV show will be here before you know it, and we finally know who we'll see as our beloved Hogwarts professors. John Lithgow confirmed his role as Dumbledore back in February, and in addition to the Hogwarts headmaster, we finally know who's playing Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall, and Hagrid. (And I'm still crossing all my fingers Emma Watson could make an appearance).

“We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse,” showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who's executive producing as well as directing multiple episodes, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.” Let's get into the cast members we know so far!

Here's everything we know about the new Harry Potter cast so far.

1. ​Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

\u200bDominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

We'll see Dominic McLaughlin step into the role of Harry Potter, which was originated by Daniel Radcliffe.

2. Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, a role originally played by Emma Watson.

3. Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

And Alastair Stout joins the Harry Potter cast as Ron Weasley!

4. John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

harry potter cast john lithgow dumbledore

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Lithgow (New Years Eve and Spellbound) stars as Professor Dumbledore.

5. Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Kate Green/Getty Images

Maleficent and Insurgent star Janet McTeer joins the Harry Potter cast as Professor McGonagall, who always keeps Harry, Ron, and Hermione in check...but does so with love.

6. Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror) will star in the HBO show as Professor Snape, who grew up with Harry Potter's father James.

7. Nick Frost as Hagrid

Nick Frost as Hagrid

Lia Toby/Getty Images

The lovable, kind, and selfless Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost from Snow White and the Huntsman and this year's How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

8. Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

The Favourite star Luke Thallon joins the Harry Potter cast as the quirky and secretive Professor Quirrell.

9. Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

We'll also see Paul Whitehouse (who starred in the original Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban movie) will play Filch, Hogwarts caretaker.

10. Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Katherine Parkinson joins the Harry Potter cast as Molly Weasley.

11. Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

HBO

We'll see Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

12. ​Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

And Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.

13. Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

HBO

Leo Earley stars as Harry's classmate Seamus Finnigan.

14. Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

HBO

And Alessia Leoni stars as Parvati Patil.

15. Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

HBO

As for Lavender Brown, we'll see Sienna Moosah!

16. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Bel Powley stars as Harry's aunt Petunia Dursley.

17. Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Joe Maher/Getty Images

And Daniel Rigby stars as Harry's uncle Vernon Dursley.

18. Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

We'll also see Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Who's playing Harry Potter in the new show?

daniel radcliffe as harry potter

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter will be played by newcoming Dominic McLaughlin! We're still waiting for some Harry Potter cast announcements, including:

  • Ginny Weasley
  • Bellatrix Lestrange
  • Lord Voldemort
  • Sirius Black
  • Arthur Weasley
  • Molly Weasley

Where can I watch the Harry Potter TV show?

harry potter and the sorcerer's stone poster

Warner Bros. Pictures

The new Harry Potter show will air on HBO and Max, and it's expected to hit our screens in 2026.

This post has been updated.

