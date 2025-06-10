Meet The "Extraordinary" 'Harry Potter' Show Cast

HBO and Max's new Harry Potter TV show will be here before you know it, and we finally know who we'll see as our beloved Hogwarts professors. John Lithgow confirmed his role as Dumbledore back in February, and in addition to the Hogwarts headmaster, we finally know who's playing Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall, and Hagrid. (And I'm still crossing all my fingers Emma Watson could make an appearance).

“We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse,” showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who's executive producing as well as directing multiple episodes, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.” Let's get into the cast members we know so far!

Here's everything we know about the new Harry Potter cast so far.

1. ​Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter Aidan Monaghan/HBO We'll see Dominic McLaughlin step into the role of Harry Potter, which was originated by Daniel Radcliffe.

2. Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger Aidan Monaghan/HBO Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, a role originally played by Emma Watson.

3. Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley Aidan Monaghan/HBO And Alastair Stout joins the Harry Potter cast as Ron Weasley!

4. John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images John Lithgow (New Years Eve and Spellbound) stars as Professor Dumbledore.

5. Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall Kate Green/Getty Images Maleficent and Insurgent star Janet McTeer joins the Harry Potter cast as Professor McGonagall, who always keeps Harry, Ron, and Hermione in check...but does so with love.

6. Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror) will star in the HBO show as Professor Snape, who grew up with Harry Potter's father James.

7. Nick Frost as Hagrid Lia Toby/Getty Images The lovable, kind, and selfless Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost from Snow White and the Huntsman and this year's How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

8. Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images The Favourite star Luke Thallon joins the Harry Potter cast as the quirky and secretive Professor Quirrell.

9. Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images We'll also see Paul Whitehouse (who starred in the original Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban movie) will play Filch, Hogwarts caretaker.

10. Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Katherine Parkinson joins the Harry Potter cast as Molly Weasley.



11. Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy HBO We'll see Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

12. ​Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix And Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.

13. Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan HBO Leo Earley stars as Harry's classmate Seamus Finnigan.

14. Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil HBO And Alessia Leoni stars as Parvati Patil.

15. Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown HBO As for Lavender Brown, we'll see Sienna Moosah!



16. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute Bel Powley stars as Harry's aunt Petunia Dursley.

17. Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley Joe Maher/Getty Images And Daniel Rigby stars as Harry's uncle Vernon Dursley.



18. Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images We'll also see Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

We're still waiting for some Harry Potter cast announcements, including: Ginny Weasley

Bellatrix Lestrange

Lord Voldemort

Sirius Black

Arthur Weasley

Molly Weasley

Where can I watch the Harry Potter TV show? Warner Bros. Pictures The new Harry Potter show will air on HBO and Max, and it's expected to hit our screens in 2026.

