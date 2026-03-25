'Harry Potter' Trailer: Your First Look at HBO's New Wizarding World Show

The first trailer for the brand new Harry Potter TV show is here — and it looks just as magical as HBO promised. Despite the fact it's only been 15 years since the decade-long global phenomenon (starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint) ended, we're already strapping in for another take on the series.

I do think we could have waited another 10 years before taking another crack at the story, but the kids playing Harry, Ron, and Hermione are so cute that as soon as the trailer started, I knew I'd be watching.

Keep reading for the latest update on the new Harry Potter show before it premieres on HBO in December 2026.

Is there going to be a new Harry Potter movie in 2026? HBO So the new Harry Potter isn't a movie — it's a show! The series was first ordered in April 2023, so it's been a long time coming. “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, said in a statement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Where can I watch the new Harry Potter TV show? HBO Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO and HBO Max on December 25, 2026. Considering the Christmas scenes in every book are so iconic, the holidays are the perfect time to release the show, if you ask me.

Who is playing Harry Potter in the new series? HBO The Harry Potter cast includes some brand new faces, and some names you'll remember. Just don't be expecting any cameos from the OG cast... Here's the full Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone cast: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

as Harry Potter Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

as Hermione Granger Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

as Ron Weasley John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

as Albus Dumbledore Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

as Minerva McGonagall Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

as Severus Snape Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

as Rubeus Hagrid Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom

as Neville Longbottom Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

as Draco Malfoy Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

as Lucius Malfoy Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

as Seamus Finnigan Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas

as Dean Thomas Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley

as Fred Weasley Gabriel Harland as George Weasley

as George Weasley Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley

as Percy Weasley Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

as Molly Weasley Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley

as Ginny Weasley Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

as Parvati Patil Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

as Lavender Brown Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe

as Vincent Crabbe William Nash as Gregory Goyle

as Gregory Goyle Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick

as Filius Flitwick Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout



as Pomona Sprout Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

as Vernon Dursley Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

as Petunia Dursley Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley

as Dudley Dursley Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

as Argus Filch Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

as Cornelius Fudge Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

as Quirinus Quirrell Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns

as Cuthbert Binns Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch

as Rolanda Hooch Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey

as Poppy Pomfrey Leigh Gill as Griphook

as Griphook Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander

How many episodes are in the new Harry Potter show? HBO The new Harry Potter show will have 8 episodes for the first season, and they're planning on adapting each of the 8 books over the next 10 years. "The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," according to an HBO press release. "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Wait, so what happened with J.K. Rowling? HBO The author has become known for her comments on transgender rights after she published an essay on her website in 2020. "I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it," she says on her website. "I stand alongside the brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who’re standing up for freedom of speech and thought, and for the rights and safety of some of the most vulnerable in our society: young gay kids, fragile teenagers, and women who’re reliant on and wish to retain their single sex spaces." "I want trans women to be safe," the author (who's also a sexual assault survivor) continues. "At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman...then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside."

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