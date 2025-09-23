Um, Emma Watson Just Teased A Brand New Project

If Emma Watson's involved in a project, I'm there. Whether it's starring in a slew of mega-successful films or directing an ad for Prada, everything the actress and director touches feels like magic. (That wasn't supposed to be a Harry Potter pun...but I might as well go with it). Her latest venture is a gin company with her younger brother Alex, and she recently revealed there's a new project in the works — fingers crossed it's directing a movie!

Here's what Emma Watson said about acting — and her new projects.

Joe Maher / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment In a recent interview with Hollywood Authentic (her first interview in a couple years!), Emma revealed she has a project up her sleeve. "[I've] just been working really hard. I’m working on – actually, I’m not going to say what, because then people are like, ‘Well, when is it happening? What’s going on with this thing?’" she said. "So I’m just going to say that I’m working on something that I’ve never done before. So I feel a bit like a person who’s in the dark, stumbling around, looking for the edges of something, and hoping. It sounds like I’m trying to find a light switch. But it’s good. That’s the process. That’s the process of making things, isn’t it?" So I'm crossing all my fingers and toes this mystery project is in the Hollywood sphere again. I could totally see Emma directing or writing a feature-length movie — or even doing both.

Emma confirmed in a 2023 Financial Times interview that she'll "absolutely" act again, but "I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do," she says in the interview. "It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more." “People always told me I should direct and produce, even when I was on Potter,” she continued. “I was worried it was just technical, not creative, and I couldn’t bring what I think is probably my skill set. It was only Alex coming to me with this, and friends asking for favours – ‘I need to do a photo shoot’ or ‘I’m making a video’ – that made me realise I actually know quite a lot about that. Being a director seemed unattainable. I don’t think I had any confidence in that. I know it seems weird. I mean, I grew up on a film set.” Aside from whatever Hollywood plans Watson has up her sleeve, she's also a shareholder in Renais Gin, a business that was founded by her brother Alex and celebrates their family history, as well as the place they grew up. In addition to the more formal side of the biz, she's also overseen the creative direction to ensure that the vision represents their family well. The gin (which is currently only available in the UK and Europe) features flavors of citrus, juniper, spices, and floral notes, plus a hint of sweetness as well.

What Else Has Emma Watson Been Up To? The last time we saw Emma Watson on the big screen was in 2019's Little Women, but she's been keeping herself busy. Watson wrote, directed, and narrated the Prada Paradoxe campaign, highlighting the complexities of womanhood — and humanity in general. She took part in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max and was featured on the cover of Wonderland's Autumn/Fall 2022 issue. Oh, she's also one of the celebs who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. She's also currently getting a creative writing MA at Oxford University. No big deal.

Tag us with your favorite Emma Watson movie on Instagram!

This post has been updated.