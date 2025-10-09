Hallmark's 'Haul Out The Halloween' Is Your Millennial 'Halloweentown' Dream-Come-True

If you’re a millennial like me, and you’re obsessed with all things Halloween-related, you’re about to have the ultimate treat: A romance movie starring Halloweentown co-stars/real-life spouses, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz. The pair met on the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, but sparks didn't to fly until decades later, when the two met up again at a bar to discuss a creative project. For Kountz, it was love at first—or should we say, second sight.

"We met up at a bar, and I was waiting there for a little Kimberly J. Brown to come in, and in walks a beautiful, well-put-together full-grown woman," Kountz revealed to PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Oh, well, hello there. I believe we've both grown up a little bit.' Then that was pretty much it for me. I was smitten."

As for Brown, she “started catching feelings” quickly after their reunion. How precious!

Their romance is such a nostalgic treat for fans of the Halloweentown series, which makes it all the more adorable that they’re banding together to portray a couple in the upcoming Hallmark movie, Haul Out the Halloween. Here's everything you need to know about the Hallmark film!

What is 'Haul Out The Halloween' about? In a follow-up to Hallmark's Haul Out The Holly, two Halloween-loving neighbors move to Evergreen Lane and inspire the whole neighborhood to get in the holiday spirit. The result? EverSCREAM Lane...

What genre is 'Haul Out The Halloween'? It may be a spooky-centric movie, but don’t worry- it’s not a horror flick. Instead, Haul Out The Halloween will be a festive romance film, and who does this genre better than Hallmark?

When does 'Haul Out The Halloween' premiere? Hallmark Fans can watch the upcoming movie on October 11, 2025, at 8/7 p.m. central on the Hallmark Channel.

Where can I watch 'Haul Out The Halloween'? The movie will be available for streaming only on Hallmark+ the day after the premiere!

Is there a trailer for 'Haul Out The Halloween' yet? Yes, there is a trailer for Haul Out The Halloween. Watch it here!

