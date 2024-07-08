TikTok's Favorite Aussie YA Comedy 'Heartbreak High' Is Coming Back For Season 3
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When's the last time you saw a trio that wasn't awesome? Good things come in threes, just think about it! Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The Powerpuff Girls. And TV shows! Netflix's Heartbreak High is coming back for season 3 after season 2 spent THREE weeks on the Global Top 10 List. We're in for one more term of drama, classes, and, well, heartbreak.
Will there be a season 3 of Heartbreak High on Netflix?
Yes, we're getting a Heartbreak High season 3! "Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix," says Netflix Director of Content ANZ Que Minh Luu. "It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck up day."
"We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High," says Fremantle Head of Scripted Carly Heaton. "We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.”
When is Heartbreak High season 3 coming out?
We don't have an official release date for Heartbreak High season 3 yet. But considering season 2 just dropped on April 11, 2024, there are plenty of episodes to rewatch! That being said, if you start piecing together release date clues like the show's Bird Psycho board, tag us on Instagram ;).
Who's in the cast of Heartbreak High season 3?
Heartbreak High on Netflix stars Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend, Rachel House, Chika Ikogwe, Angus Sampson, Sam Rechner, and Kartanya Maynard.
