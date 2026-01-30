If you’re not so big on baking your own Valentine’s desserts or whipping up a heart-shaped pizza from scratch for Valentine’s Day this year, these adorable heart-shaped groceries have you covered. From sweet treats like Trader Joe’s famed heart macarons to savory finds like Costco’s viral heart-shaped ravioli, these 10 grocery finds ensure a proper celebration (and plenty of whimsy). The best part is they can be found at some of our favorite destinations for $13 or less.

Scroll on to discover the 10 best heart-shaped snacks and sweets to buy for Valentine’s Day 2026!

Target Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Heart Shaped Pancakes Ready in the microwave, stovetop, or air fryer in mere minutes, these adorable bite-sized heart-shaped pancakes will make your February breakfasts feel so much more whimsical. You can easily eat them as they are (with syrup, of course) or use them to top themed baked goods like cakes and cupcakes for the Valentine's season. Find them at Target for $6.89.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Ricotta Cuoricini Ravioli Trader Joe's has slowly begun rolling out their Valentine's Day groceries, and we're unashamedly already scouring the aisles for this heart-shaped ravioli. Each little pasta pocket is naturally colored with vegetable juice for that classic pink shade and packed with a savory mix of ricotta, Parmiggiano Reggiano, and balsamic vinegar that adds zing to each bite. Your Valentine will definitely be impressed if you cook this up for them. Your wallet will, too – one pack is just $3.99.

Amazon Barilla Limited Edition Love Pasta Barilla's limited-edition Valentine's pasta is baaack! This $2.61 box is the perfect grocery to grab for your celebrations, whether you're looking to romanticize your February work lunches or planning to cook a full-blown feast for your love ones. It has that traditional pasta flavor and texture you know and love (except the noodles are heart-shaped), so it'll work wonderfully alongside any sauce you choose.

Target Sweet Loren's Barbie Pink Heart-Shaped Sugar Cookie Dough This oh-so charming cookie collab between Sweet Loren's and Barbie was made for Valentine's Day, and considering that there's zero prep time required to make them, they're the perfect treat if you need something festive in a pinch. Each sugar cookie is shaped appropriately like a heart and boasts a pink hue, colored naturally by plants. Find the 12-cookie pack at Target for $5.89 right now (usually $6.59).

Costco La Chic Patissier Heart Macarons Costco has been stocking these iconic heart-shaped macarons for years now, so we get utterly excited every time mid-January rolls around to see them back on shelves. One box contains 25 bite-sized treats, flavored with vanilla and raspberry, for $12.99. They'd make a stunning addition to any charcuterie board you've got planned for V-Day. Just make sure to pour up some sweet cocktails to enjoy them with!

Aldi Hostess Valentine's Day Ding Dongs Aldi's Valentine's Day grocery lineup is honestly so good this year (don't miss their decor!), and these Hostess treats are going for $3.48 at the budget grocer. One box comes with eight chocolatey heart-shaped cakes stuffed with a cream filling, ideal for a mid-day pick-me-up as February 14th draws near.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Raspberry Hearts Cookies Trader Joe's strikes again with another delectable heart-shaped treat: Raspberry Hearts Cookies! These succulent shortbread cuties feature a thumbprint of raspberry jam for added sweetness. We can't wait to serve them alongside some hot tea for V-Day. Find them in Trader Joe's bakery section for $5.99 while they're still around.

Target Favorite Day Pink Strawberry Heart-Shaped Pretzels Target's in-house brand, Favorite Day, has tons of Valentine's Day treats stocked for 2026. These heart-shaped pretzels are a definite staple in this year's collection for their strawberry flavor and adorable mini size. They'd make such a sweet decoration for Valentine's cupcakes, and an affordable one at that – one bag is sold for just $3.99.

Sockerbit Sockerbit Valentine's Day Love Gummy Mix Pouch If you're not too into chocolate, this bag of gummy candies is perfect for you. It comes with a variety of sweet and sour Swedish gummies that's ideal for gifting to your Valentine or even just solo snacking.

Tyson Tyson Nuggets Of Love These heart-shaped chicken nuggets let you bring the love home to the entire family for the season. Dipping sauces of all kinds encouraged.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best grocery finds as they hit stores!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.