"Bestie Baskets" Are The Easiest Last-Minute Gift For Galentine's Day

As much as I love Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day is actually my favorite February holiday! There's nothing I adore more than getting together with my girlfriends and celebrating each other with drinks and games — and gifts — galore. This year, the bestie basket is the best (and easiest) way to show your girls how much you care about them! These adorable gifts are super easy to make — you just have to pick a cute basket, fill it with your BFF's favorite things, and voila! You've got a perfect, thoughtful, last-minute gift!

Don't know what you need to get started? I've got you covered!

Here's everything you need to craft the perfect, last-minute bestie basket for Galentine's Day!

Target Coiled Rope Basket Obviously the first piece you need for your bestie basket is an actual basket. This pink rope basket from Target is cute, big enough to hold plenty of goodies, and is only $6!

Target Felt Heart Valentine's Day Basket Red But if you're looking for something a little more cutesy — and a little smaller — this heart basket will do the trick, too! Plus, the handle makes your gift way easier to transport to your BFF.

Target Valentine's Day 8ct Pegged Tissue Red Heart on Cream You can totally just put your gifts right into the basket, but a little tissue paper adds an extra zhuzh to your gift as well! And look at how pretty this heart paper is!

Target 16 fl oz Stoneware You are Loved Mug Pink/Red Striped Whether your bestie is a coffee addict á la Lorelai Gilmore, loves a hot cuppa tea, or can't resist a decadent hot chocolate, a cute mug is a must-have in your basket. I love, love, love the pink and red stripes on this one!

Target 14 fl oz Figural Heart Tumbler with Straw However, if your BFF is more of an iced-coffee kinda gal, she may be more into this sweet little heart-shaped tumbler!

Target Stanley 4pk 40oz Quencher Tumbler Straws It's no secret the gals are into Stanley cups — so why not grab some pink and red straws to make everyone's favorite hand accessory even cuter?

Target Paucax Water Bottle Pouch for Stanley 18-40oz This little pink pouch is another perfect addition to your emotional support water bottle, too! You can toss your phone, credit cards, lip balm, or whatever else you need on your hot girl errands in here!

Target Women's Concentric Hearts Valentine's Day Cozy Crew Socks Cozy socks are a definitely must in your bestie basket! These are super on-theme — and super soft!

Target LOOPS Double Take Glow Mask I seriously love LOOPS masks! Grab this for your girlfriends, and maybe even throw 'em on while you grab some wine and gab during your Galentine's Day celebration!

Target Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Body Scrub Winter is doing a number on everyone's skin right now, so a body scrub is a nice little luxury to gift your girlfriends right now. Revive your skin — and smell good doing it!

Target essie Salon-Quality Vegan Nail Polish A little nail care is a total hallmark of a good girls night! Grab this sweet shade of red for the perfect at-home mani for you bestie!

Target Salon Clip Hair Bow Set 2pc Are people over bows? IDK, but I'm sure not. These are coquette and cute and so going in your bestie baskets this year!

Target Nerds Valentine's Gummy Clusters Bestie baskets absolutely need candy — it's a non-negotiable. Nerds gummy clusters are super viral right now, and for good reason! They're chewy, crunchy, and totally delicious.

Target Dove Valentine's Dark Chocolate Hearts If your friends aren't into gummy candy, classic Dove dark chocolate hearts are a solid way to go as well!

Target Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Candy Truffles And if dark chocolate is too bitter, then these sweet little milk chocolate truffles are also amazing!

