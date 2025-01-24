"Bestie Baskets" Are The Easiest Last-Minute Gift For Galentine's Day

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

By Haley SprankleJan 24, 2025
As much as I love Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day is actually my favorite February holiday! There's nothing I adore more than getting together with my girlfriends and celebrating each other with drinks and games — and gifts — galore. This year, the bestie basket is the best (and easiest) way to show your girls how much you care about them! These adorable gifts are super easy to make — you just have to pick a cute basket, fill it with your BFF's favorite things, and voila! You've got a perfect, thoughtful, last-minute gift!

Don't know what you need to get started? I've got you covered!

Here's everything you need to craft the perfect, last-minute bestie basket for Galentine's Day!

Coiled Rope Basket

Target

Coiled Rope Basket

Obviously the first piece you need for your bestie basket is an actual basket. This pink rope basket from Target is cute, big enough to hold plenty of goodies, and is only $6!

Felt Heart Valentine's Day Basket Red

Target

Felt Heart Valentine's Day Basket Red

But if you're looking for something a little more cutesy — and a little smaller — this heart basket will do the trick, too! Plus, the handle makes your gift way easier to transport to your BFF.

Valentine's Day 8ct Pegged Tissue Red Heart on Cream

Target

Valentine's Day 8ct Pegged Tissue Red Heart on Cream

You can totally just put your gifts right into the basket, but a little tissue paper adds an extra zhuzh to your gift as well! And look at how pretty this heart paper is!

16 fl oz Stoneware You are Loved Mug Pink/Red Striped

Target

16 fl oz Stoneware You are Loved Mug Pink/Red Striped

Whether your bestie is a coffee addict á la Lorelai Gilmore, loves a hot cuppa tea, or can't resist a decadent hot chocolate, a cute mug is a must-have in your basket. I love, love, love the pink and red stripes on this one!

14 fl oz Figural Heart Tumbler with Straw

Target

14 fl oz Figural Heart Tumbler with Straw

However, if your BFF is more of an iced-coffee kinda gal, she may be more into this sweet little heart-shaped tumbler!

Stanley 4pk 40oz Quencher Tumbler Straws

Target

Stanley 4pk 40oz Quencher Tumbler Straws

It's no secret the gals are into Stanley cups — so why not grab some pink and red straws to make everyone's favorite hand accessory even cuter?

Paucax Water Bottle Pouch for Stanley 18-40oz

Target

Paucax Water Bottle Pouch for Stanley 18-40oz

This little pink pouch is another perfect addition to your emotional support water bottle, too! You can toss your phone, credit cards, lip balm, or whatever else you need on your hot girl errands in here!

Women's Concentric Hearts Valentine's Day Cozy Crew Socks

Target

Women's Concentric Hearts Valentine's Day Cozy Crew Socks

Cozy socks are a definitely must in your bestie basket! These are super on-theme — and super soft!

LOOPS Double Take Glow Mask

Target

LOOPS Double Take Glow Mask

I seriously love LOOPS masks! Grab this for your girlfriends, and maybe even throw 'em on while you grab some wine and gab during your Galentine's Day celebration!

Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Body Scrub

Target

Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Body Scrub

Winter is doing a number on everyone's skin right now, so a body scrub is a nice little luxury to gift your girlfriends right now. Revive your skin — and smell good doing it!

essie Salon-Quality Vegan Nail Polish

Target

essie Salon-Quality Vegan Nail Polish

A little nail care is a total hallmark of a good girls night! Grab this sweet shade of red for the perfect at-home mani for you bestie!

Salon Clip Hair Bow Set 2pc

Target

Salon Clip Hair Bow Set 2pc

Are people over bows? IDK, but I'm sure not. These are coquette and cute and so going in your bestie baskets this year!

Nerds Valentine's Gummy Clusters

Target

Nerds Valentine's Gummy Clusters

Bestie baskets absolutely need candy — it's a non-negotiable. Nerds gummy clusters are super viral right now, and for good reason! They're chewy, crunchy, and totally delicious.

Dove Valentine's Dark Chocolate Hearts

Target

Dove Valentine's Dark Chocolate Hearts

If your friends aren't into gummy candy, classic Dove dark chocolate hearts are a solid way to go as well!

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Candy Truffles

Target

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Candy Truffles

And if dark chocolate is too bitter, then these sweet little milk chocolate truffles are also amazing!

