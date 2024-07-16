How To Say Cool (And Have Fun) During A Heat Wave, According To A Board-Certified Physician
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Summer is officially here, bringing on the beach days, barbecues, and...heat waves. As much as you've been dreaming about having a fun picnic in the sun, there will definitely be those scorching hot days where you'll have to balance your health and your happiness.
Not to worry though! Dr. John Kiel DO, MPH, FACEP, CAQ-SM, a physician at the USF Morsani College of Medicine/Tampa General Hospital, has a few of helpful tips to help keep you safe and healthy in case you're faced with a heat wave. And trust us, he has amazing credentials to back them up — Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine — so you're in good hands!
Plus, we have plenty of heat wave-friendly activities, so you can still have all the fun while you're staying cool. Let's get into it!
How can a heat wave affect your health?
We all know that too much of a good thing can ultimately be harmful, and that definitely rings true for the summer heat and its sometimes extreme temperatures.
"Abnormally hot weather, as seen in a heat wave, increases the risk of heat-related illness. Heat-related illnesses range from mild conditions such as sunburn and heat rash to major conditions such as heat syncope, heat exhaustion, rhabdomyolysis (a breakdown of muscle tissue that releases myoglobin into the blood) and even heat stroke," Dr. Kiel says.
If you're wondering if there's a reason why these things can happen, it is. Dr. Kiel says, "During a heat wave, the body's ability to properly regulate temperature is challenged in the same way it is more difficult for a car or home air conditioner to cool off the interior."
It's the reason he stresses the importance of being mindful of when heat waves occur so you can take the necessary precautions to mitigate any heat-related illnesses.
How can adults and children remain safe during heat waves?
As a mom to a toddler with eczema, spending prolonged time outdoors has become challenging so I can only imagine how we'd both we affected by a heat wave.
Dr. Kiel says, "Remaining safe during a heat wave can be difficult, and the prevention of heat-related illness is much more effective and safer than treatment. The most effective methods to remain safe are education for adults and children in high-risk areas."
He recommends that everyone try to stay indoors during a heat wave's peak hours — between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. "If that is not possible, it is important to use both chemical (sunscreen) and physical (long sleeve, loose fitting clothing) protection against the sun and to take frequent breaks to cool off and hydrate," he recommends.
In terms of staying cool, Dr. Kiel says to stay in air conditioned or shaded areas, use fans, and decrease too much exertion and physical activities outdoors.
"Families and communities should also be particularly attentive to individuals at risk of heat-related illness, namely the elderly and young children," he reminds.
Fun & Safe Activities To Do During a Heat Wave
Visit A Museum
I have fond memories of visiting museums during the summer, especially when I've been able to check out unique, limited-time exhibits that pique my interests. It's a great way to get out of the heat and find creative inspiration!
Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels
Go Bowling
Whether you're bowling for fun or in the mood for friendly competition with your friends, bowling is always a fun activity to do during a heat wave. You may work up a sweat as you aim for an epic strike, but you'll be nice and cool since you'll be indoors.
Spend An Afternoon Window Shopping
Our wallets may be on edge the entire time, but window shopping is so therapeutic — and it's even better if you're with a group of your friends! You can see the latest fashion, beauty, and home decor trends in person without spending anything. But, we won't judge you if you can't leave the new Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Highlighter or Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm behind!
Haley Sprankle
Catch A Summer Movie
We just found the perfect nostalgic summer date activity to do — going to the movies. It's such a simple date that doesn't require much, but it'll become a core memory for you and your S.O. or your friends!
I don't know what it is, but I can remember everything that happened on the days my S.O. and I saw new movies at our local theater. It could be something that reminds us of our carefree days, or it could stir up feelings of intimacy between us. Whatever it is, make going to the movies a priority this summer!
Haley Sprankle
Make Frozen Cocktails To Sip At Home
You never need a reason to enjoy a cute and delicious frozen cocktail, but experiencing a heat wave will inspire you to try some of the recipes you've seen on Pinterest.
Want something that's refreshing, but also has a bit of a kick? Try making Strawberry Jalapeno Margaritas for you and your friends.
Lead image via Emily Patnaude/Dupe
