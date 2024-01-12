These Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas Are A Sweet And Spicy Valentine's Day Drink
Is it just us, or is it getting hot in here? Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and we're ready to spice things up! Sometimes our menu needs some extra color and flavor, so get ready to turn up the heat with our new favorite Valentine's Day drink: Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas, aka the way to any drink lover's heart. Don't believe us? Read on for the recipe and give these babies a shot. (You won't regret it!)
There's a good chance that if you're prepping for the ultimate Valentine's Day dessert, you'll already have some of these ingredients on hand. If not...well, we always need a reason to buy more strawberries.
Ingredients:
- 2-3 cups strawberries
- 2 jalapeños
- 6 limes
- 3-4 tablespoons agave
- 1/4 cup triple sec
- 1 1/2 cups tequila
Instructions:
- Wash and hull your strawberries. Place on a cookie sheet and freeze for 20-25 minutes. Remove from the freezer. Add strawberries, jalapeños (seeded and chopped), lime juice, agave, triple sec and tequila to a blender. Pulse until completely blended.
- Pour into margarita glasses and garnish with a strawberry slice, a lime wedge and a jalapeño slice. Cheers!
Can you feel the love? <3
What are your favorite Valentine's Day drinks? Let us know on Twitter
Recipe Development and Food Styling: Francesca Bean
Styling: Cassidy Miller
Photography: Kurt Andre
This post has been updated.
