8 Friend Date Ideas That'll Actually Make It Out Of Your Group Chat
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The beautiful thing about love is that it comes in many forms, so it's time for you to start thinking about a few friend date ideas to spend with your besties this summer. You know, the ones who've seen you cry after a bad breakup or cheered you on as you took a leap of faith to pursue your career goals.
Chances are that you've done the same for them and more — because friendships are layered — so why not celebrate each other? I mean romantic love is great, but it's okay to nurture your besties too!
Need a few friend date ideas to go on this summer? We've got your back with 8 things you'll love bringing up in your friend group chat!
Visit A Local Fair
When's the last time you and your friends visited a local fair? If you have to think about it, that means it's been a while and that's expected when your schedules are super busy. But, we think it's time to go back to the basics and let your inner kids play.
Whether you throw your hands in the hair as the ferris wheel goes around or decide to stuff your face with fair foods like funnel cake or smoked turkey legs, you're guaranteed to have a great time.
cottonbro studio/Pexels
Go Thrift Shopping
Instead of going to a crowded mall this summer, plan a friend date at one of your local thrift stores. There's always hidden gems if you're willing to look for them and all the eclectic pieces you find can make for fun stories.
Also, you may be able to find cute decor that ranges from kitschy to boho without having to spend over $100 (IYKYK).
Anna Shvets/Pexels
Take A Dance Class Together
Have you and your friends been looking for a fun way to work out after your Pilates class mishap? Tray taking a dance class together!
It's one of the best ways to stretch your muscles and move your body. Plus, there's music involved! We're a little biased, but we think dance classes tend to have the best tunes. If you're lucky, your dance class instructor may share some inspo for your at-home workout playlist!
Try A New Brunch Spot
If you and your friends are mad because your favorite brunch spot has started watering down its bottomless mimosas, it's time to search for a new one! Honestly, this is one of the best friend date ideas you can do this summer because food and tasty drinks always opens the door for amazing conversations.
We don't make the rules, but we sure live by them!
Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
Have A Fun Photoshoot For Your Friend's Birthday
There's always that one friend in the group who swears they don't care about doing anything big for their birthday. You can respect their wishes by keeping things low key with a planned photoshoot that includes your closest friends!
You can go to a studio if you choose, but you can also set up a backdrop in your living room or backyard!
As for the friend who's celebrating their birthday, they'll cherish the fun photos you take.
Enjoy A Concert In The Park
We just had to include an outdoor concert on our list of friend date ideas because they're the key to making core memories. Watching over people literally bond over music — from non-stop singing or dancing — is something we'll never get over TBH.
Explore A New Part Of Town
This is one of those friend date ideas where you don't have to spend money if you don't want to. It's more about finding new places to explore if you've grown tired of sticking to one side of town.
There's always new vintage spots, food trucks, shopping plazas, and bookstores to be found if you're willing to do a little hunting.
cottonbro studio/Pexels
Host Sip And Paint Party At Home
Not in the mood to be around people you don't know? Grab some art supplies and wine, call your friends up, and host your very own sip and paint party at your apartment.
It doesn't have to be a competition, just you and your friends laughing uncontrollably as you try to recreate an image.
Don't forget to romanticize your summer in between trying these friend date ideas!
Lead image via Madison Milliken
