25 Picnic Essentials For Your Next Spring Outing
Grab your trusty picnic blanket + basket because picnic season is here! Whether you're going to enjoy a PB & J in the backyard or go all-out with wine and cheese at your local park, we've got 25 goodies that'll make this year's National Picnic Day (April 23) a breeze.
Reformation Lauretta Dress ($248): We love this simple and romantic springtime dress! Throw on some sandals and a headband to complete the look.
Vera for Anthropologie Picnic Travel Croquet Set ($58): Croquet is a fun (and portable) way to pass the time outdoors all spring long.
Longaberger Picnic Basket ($168): You've got to have a place to store all those cookies! Go old school with a classic handwoven basket that you can bring along to farmer's markets too. Bunny rabbit optional.
Stasher Reusable Sandwich Bags ($48): When packing your favorite sandwiches, opt for a reusable bag that you can wash when you get home.
Stemless Wine Glass Set ($68): Whether you're pouring homemade punch or your go-to bubbly, an eye-catching set of glasses are perfect for your afternoon in the sun.
bkr TUTU Water Bottle ($38): Hydration is essential, and why not keep your h2o in a pretty-in-pink water bottle?
Linen Napkins ($13): Reusable napkins are an eco-friendly way to keep your hands clean and your picnic posh.
Sun Squad Picnic Blanket ($20): Pick a colorful picnic blanket with plenty of room for all those cheese boards.
Rifle Paper Co. Little Women ($15): If you're more of a solo picnic gal, bring along your favorite book to pass the time.
Thermos Vacuum-Insulated Jar & Bottle ($60): A thermos is perfect for hot cocoa or tea when the sun sets and the temps drop.
Olli Ella Lidded Picnic Baskets ($38): These beauties are easy to slip into your bag and keep everything a bit more organized.
H&M Straw Hat ($13): Not only does this hat add some style to your 'fit, but it keeps the sun off your face!
Glossier Invisible Shield Sunscreen ($25): And don't forget the SPF!
Toscana by Picnic Time Cheese Board ($28+): The tools in this cheese board nest inside for a compact and portable addition to any picnic.
Secret Garden Adult Coloring Book ($16): We love the flowers in this coloring book — after all, it is spring!
Set of 6 Pillowfort Plastic Plates ($3): Why bring disposable plates when you could bring reusable ones? It's better for the earth and it'll save you money in the long run.
Bee's Wrap 3-Pack Reusable Vegan Food Wraps ($19): These food wraps are biodegradable and reusable.
Picnic at Ascot Wine & Cheese Cooler Bag ($60): We could argue that wine and cheese are the most important part of any picnic and therefore deserve their own cooler.
Rectangular Sunglasses ($15): Keep the sun out of your eyes and look stylish while doing it.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera ($69): We love these pastel cameras for capturing all those picnic memories.
Solar Powered Lanterns ($29 for 2): If you're anticipating your outing to last 'til nightfall, bring these solar-powered lanterns to keep the fun going as late as you want.
Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($25): This mini speaker is the perfect way to blast our B+C Picnic Playlist.;)
Exploding Kittens Party Pack ($30): This is the most chaotic game we've ever played and we love it.
Wooden Honey Dipper ($5): Add some flair to your cheese and crackers with this honey wand.
Baggu Nylon Tote Bag ($12): Throw whatever end-of-picnic scraps you have into this reusable bag so you can dispose of them properly when you get home!
This Sparkle Queen Is Bringing Joy To Events With Biodegradable Glitter
Getting the word out about your brand takes time, drive, and ingenuity. And it doesn't come easy for many entrepreneurs. As part of our collaboration with Office Depot, we're chatting with Selfmade alum Taylor Morgan McPherson, founder of Sustainable Sparkle Bar, about ways in which she scored press as a solo startup brand and what she learned from Selfmade to take her brand marketing up a notch.
B + C: How did you know Sustainable Sparkle Bar was your business to start?
Glitter has always been my thing, so when I started my event company I decided to make it my niche. I started telling people I threw glitter-themed parties where people would get sparkled with glitter body art and makeup. Six months after that I applied to my first festival and to work with SUR restaurant in West Hollywood.
B + C: What's one strategy that's helped you start your business?
I honestly can't say that I've had a specific strategy that I've followed when it comes to getting my business off the ground. I have a PR background so I was just constantly pitching new business and posting on social media.
B + C: What's the biggest challenge you face as a small business owner?
I would say creating a stable income and revenue stream. With a seasonal, event-based business it can be very up and down.
B + C: What was your most valuable takeaway from Selfmade?
The relationships I made and the push to start an email database.
B + C: How do you stay motivated?
I love what I do and I believe in myself 100%. Staying motivated isn't the hard part. Pushing myself to do the work and staying accountable is the hard part.
B + C: What's your best organizational tip? Do you use any apps that help you manage your business?
I keep multiple to-do lists, hand-written and digital. I also tell clients and partners that I will have something to them by a certain time or day so I have to stick to it.
B + C: What's one piece of advice you would give to female entrepreneurs on the brink of starting?
Just do it, take the leap. And don't worry about what anyone else says to thinks.
B + C: Who inspires you in the entrepreneurial space?
Issa Rae, I'm so inspired by everything that she's created being a creative and a black woman. It's my dream to have my own show one day based on my life and where I give advice and talk about the world. She's doing it and making people laugh and giving people joy. And it's based in LA. Watching Insecure only further cemented my dreams of wanting to live in LA.
B + C: How did you hear about the Office Depot scholarship?
One of my friends that I met through Camp No Counselors saw an IG ad for it and nominated me.
B + C: What has receiving the scholarship to Selfmade done to help you start/grow your business?
It's completely helped me level up and take my business to another level. Selfmade helped me host my first virtual event and taught me how to set up my website to sell tickets to events and get RSVPs.
B + C: How have Office Depot services or products helped you accomplish more in your business?
I got new cards to send in all of my orders with my discount code on them. I also bought a really cool 4K camera that I now use for my social media.
Thanks Taylor! You really know how to sparkle. We love her colorful, creative vibe. You can follow Sustainable Sparkle Bar on Instagram @sustainablesparklebar.
