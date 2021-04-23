New podcast alert!
Listen
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
More From Lifestyle
More Videos

This Sparkle Queen Is Bringing Joy To Events With Biodegradable Glitter

Badge
Office Depot® OfficeMax®
None

Getting the word out about your brand takes time, drive, and ingenuity. And it doesn't come easy for many entrepreneurs. As part of our collaboration with Office Depot, we're chatting with Selfmade alum Taylor Morgan McPherson, founder of Sustainable Sparkle Bar, about ways in which she scored press as a solo startup brand and what she learned from Selfmade to take her brand marketing up a notch.

Keep Reading Show less
entrepreneurship
Beauty
entrepreneur entrepreneurship sponsored Sponsored
Beauty Beauty Products Makeup Lifestyle Money Work Most Recent Today's Must Reads Brands Office Depot® Office Max®

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics