Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean prix-fixe menus or overthinking the plan. Whether you’re curled up by the fire with your true love, hosting a low-key girls’ night, or claiming the evening entirely for yourself, February 14 is really about one thing: slowing down and pouring something worth savoring.

For me, that usually looks like a glass of bubbly, a few heart-shaped chocolates, and a rom-com lineup on standby. Romantic partner, sisters, friends, or solo—it doesn’t matter. The ritual stays the same: good wine, cozy vibes, zero pressure.

If you’re planning to celebrate the holiday of love your way this year, consider this your sign to upgrade what’s in your glass. These standout bottles bring just enough indulgence to make the night feel special, without trying too hard. Cheers to that!

Here are wines to serve this Valentine's Day and beyond!

For A Charcuterie Board Avaline Avaline Valentine’s Day (Set of 6) Everyone’s favorite organic wine brand, Avaline, is launching an to sip up while taking a bubble bath or getting cozy at the dinner table with your special someone. The six-bottle mix of European-crafted wines featuring Avaline Chardonnay, Rosé, Sparkling Rosé, Red, and Beaujolais is the perfect way to add flavor and elegance to your romantic dinners and seasonal parties, whether with friends, a romantic partner, or flying solo.

For A Lobster Dinner Total Wine De Venoge Princesse Rosé Champagne Champagne, but make it pink! This is a true special-occasion rosé Champagne with ultra-fine bubbles and a long, lingering finish. It’s the kind of bottle that instantly elevates the entire evening, whether you’re planning an oyster-forward appetizer, a lobster dinner, or a perfectly seared salmon. Even better? The presentation feels tailor-made for Valentine’s Day, thanks to its soft blush gift box and chic, dressy bottle that looks stunning styled at the center of the table.

For A Grilled Ribeye Steak + Roasted Portobello Mushrooms Bella Union Winery Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley For romantic dinners, it’s hard to beat a classic Napa Cab paired with a perfectly cooked steak. Bella Union by Far Niente 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley is made for those candlelit, linger-a-little-longer nights, delivering a seductive, polished style that feels a bit indulgent. Expect enticing aromas of black cherry, cassis, and cedar, wrapped in rich flavors of ripe plum, dark chocolate, and hints of vanilla. It’s a natural match for a grilled ribeye steak with rosemary butter or roasted portobello mushrooms with garlic and thyme. And if you happen to be planning a romantic weekend in Napa Valley, their Rutherford tasting room makes an equally swoon-worthy stop.

For A Sirloin Steak + Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes Piper-Heidsieck Piper-Heidsieck Brut Rosé Rosé is practically synonymous with Valentine’s Day, right alongside handwritten cards and heart-shaped chocolates. This blended rosé Champagne is perfect for a spontaneous date night, thanks to its elegant blush color and charming, easygoing character. Vibrant and intensely fruity, it opens with notes of blood orange, wild strawberries, black cherries, and blackberry jam, softened by delicate rose petals and a hint of fresh almond. It’s especially delicious alongside cozy, savory dishes like sirloin steak, red onion tatin, brown-butter smashed potatoes, or a rich veal jus.

For Salmon, Grilled Chicken or Pasta Jordan Winery Jordan Russian River Chardonnay For a romantic seafood or pasta dinner, Jordan Vineyard & Winery 2023 Chardonnay sets the tone beautifully. This Russian River–grown Chardonnay captures the region’s signature vibrancy with bright acidity, layered fruit, and notes of white peach, citrus zest, and subtle minerality—thanks to a cool, steady growing season that allowed the grapes to fully develop without losing freshness. Aromas of delicate floral blossom and ripe white peach draw you in, while the palate delivers zesty lime, orange peel, and crisp red Bosc pear, all lifted by refreshing acidity and a whisper of French oak that adds elegance without heaviness. It’s lovely as an aperitif, but truly shines at the table, never overpowering lighter dishes like salads or raw bar favorites, and equally at home alongside salmon, ahi tuna, grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, or even a creamy pasta. In short: a Chardonnay that knows how to romance without stealing the spotlight.

