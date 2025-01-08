These Are The Top 2025 Skincare Trends You Can Easily Find At The Drugstore
As a skincare lover, the skincare industry’s growth continues to amaze me – in 2024, it was valued at $115.65 billion, and is only expected to expand to $122.11 billion in 2025. Even if you’re not looking at the numbers, it’s likely you’ve noticed a boom in the presence of skincare expertise and products buzzing on social media. As time goes on, people are learning more and more about what it takes to take care of their skin, and naturally, certain trends in the skincare realm transform.
While slugging and glass skin routines took center stage in 2024, an entirely new slew of skincare trends are on the rise for 2025. Since I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to shell out a fortune to take care of yourself – especially your skin – I’ve tracked down the best (affordable!) drugstore productsfor every 2025 skincare trend, should you choose to give ‘em a try this year.
Scroll on for 2025’s top skincare trends, plus the 17 best drugstore products you can use to achieve them.
Shiny Diamond / PEXELS
1. Upcycled ingredients
Alec Batis, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Chemistry, confirmed to Popsugarthat upcycled ingredients will be “gaining significant traction” in 2025.
Upcycled ingredients favor the health of the environment since they repurpose elements that might otherwise be considered as waste. Univar Solutions notes that olive oil, coconut, and coffee are a few of the most popular upcycled ingredients for producing skincare formulas like scrubs, oils, and cleansers.
In conjunction with this first 2025 skincare trend, I predict that eco-friendly skincare products will continue to rise, which not only includes 100% vegan and animal cruelty-free formulas (shout out e.l.f.), but also products with recycled packaging (Lush is my go-to) or ones with “refillable” features, like the ones below.
Amazon
Vegan and cruelty-free: e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream
This lightweight $13 face cream hydrated with evening niacinamide, nourishing hyaluronic acid, and boosting peptides. It even provides an extra layer of protection against harmful UV rays with SPF 30.
Ulta
Vegan and cruelty-free: Pacifica Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Cream
This $12 face cream is fully vegan and cruelty-free. It's packed with moisturizing ingredients and even antioxidants that work against free radicals that cause pore blockages and breakouts.
Amazon
Refillable: Aveeno Calm + Restore Nourishing Oat Facial Cleanser Refill Pouch
This $15 refill pouch of Aveeno cleanser takes it real easy on the skin with a milky gel texture and a gentle formula that's suitable for all skin types.
Kaboompics / PEXELS
2. Peptides on peptides
Peptides have grown to be a total holy grail ingredient when it comes to skincare. They can encourage collagen production, strengthen and protect the skin barrier, and even out skin tone, in addition to other benefits.
While tons of luxury skincare brands like Caudalie and Drunk Elephant have embraced peptides in their products, the trend has trickled down to plenty of drugstore mainstays, too. Cetaphil and CeraVe offer some truly affordable formulas that provide the same benefits as the ones you’d pay $50+ for.
If you’re looking for stronger, healthier skin in 2025, these products are the way to go.
Amazon
For improved firmness, texture, and tone: Cetaphil Healthy Renew Anti Aging Face Serum
This gentle peptide formula does all the things a higher-end product would – for only $15!
Amazon
For a stronger skin barrier: CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
Made with three essential ceramides and peptides, this $16 night cream helps renew and strengthen your skin's barrier overnight.
Amazon
For anti-aging: Good Molecules Super Peptide Serum
This $12 serum is packed with several different kinds of peptides to help target fine lines and wrinkles. If anti-aging products are your jam, you've got to try this.
Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS
3. All things anti-wrinkle
Howard Sobel, MD, told Popsugarthat preventative Botox treatments are in "tremendous demand,” especially among Gen Z-ers. These treatments typically have to do with all things anti-wrinkle.
Though there’s no drugstore solution for injectables like Botox, there’s no shortage of affordable formulas geared toward preventing wrinkles before they drive deep. Most notably, products with retinols can help your skin generate more collagen and elastin, providing a stronger structure against wrinkles and fine lines.
Check out the best drugstore formulas below.
Amazon
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Face Moisturizer Cream
This $22 bottle filled with potent retinol and hyaluronic acid helps hydrate the skin and target wrinkles for a more youthful appearance.
Amazon
Differin Acne Treatment Gel + Retinoid Treatment
This popular $19 (pack of two) pick employs retinol to encourage a faster cell turnover rate, which can help prevent new acne from forming and even out texture like fine lines and wrinkles.
Amazon
Eucerin Pro-Retinol Night Cream
For just $13, this retinol-infused night cream helps hydrate your skin and reduces the look of fine lines while you sleep.
Kaboompics / PEXELS
4. Mineral sunscreen > chemical sunscreen
Also known as physical sunscreen, mineral sunscreen will eclipse chemical sunscreen formulas in popularity this year. Bobbi Brown, renowned makeup artist and founder of both Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Jones Road Beauty, recently told Harper’s Bazaarthat it’s “going to be big in 2025.”
While chemical sunscreen formulas tend to soak into the skin to block harmful UV rays, mineral sunscreen formulas include physical components that sit on top of the skin to prevent UV damage. This element can be especially beneficial for people with sensitive skin!
Not all mineral sunscreens are made the same, though. It’s common for formulas to leave a white cast after application, as well as have ingredients that aren’t necessarily kind to the environment. Look for sunscreens with SPF 30 or more, zinc oxide in the formula, plus labels indicating that they’re “reef-safe.” As far as the white cast goes, these drugstore mineral sunscreens also leave your skin protected from the sun’s rays without a noticeable trace.
Amazon
Neutrogena Clear Breakout-Free Liquid Sunscreen
This $15 tube is non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores that lead to pesky breakouts.
Amazon
CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion
CeraVe's sunscreens are so good. This $16 lotion adds an extra dose of skincare with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, in addition to the SPF 30.
Amazon
Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Sunscreen
This $21 pick sits on the skin so lightly, but still provides beneficial sun protection with SPF 30.
Olha Ruskykh / PEXELS
5. Décolletage care
The décolletage area – AKA your neck and chest where the skin is thinner and typically harder to treat with skincare products – will shift into the limelight when it comes to 2025 skincare trends.
The décolletage area can be especially sensitive to sun damage, pigmentation, and dryness, and skincare fiends of all kinds will be attuned to caring for it in 2025. You don’t necessarily need décolletage-specific products to help lift, smooth, and firm the skin there.
Products with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and chemical exfoliants like AHAs that you typically use on your face will also keep the area bright, tight, and healthy. Check out these drugstore finds that’ll treat your neck and chest right.
Amazon
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, Multi-Depth Hydration Serum
This tiny (but mighty) $10 bottle packs a punch for your skin by hydrating, plumping, and smoothing out unwanted texture and wrinkles.
Amazon
COSRX AHA + BHA Treatment Toner
Chemical exfoliants like AHA and BHA help refresh your skin by dissolving dead skin cells, giving newer, fresher skin the opportunity to soak in all the benefits from the rest of your skincare routine. This $19 toner formula works well for your face and décolletage area.
Amazon
6. Passive patches
I predict that the abundance of pimple patch peel videos on everyone’s Instagram discover pages won’t be going anywhere in 2025. Not only are pimple patches super satisfying by nature (that peel though!), they’ve become the ultimate skincare accessory, thanks to brands like Starface. Plus, breakouts are always going to be a skin concern, no matter who you are (or your skin type).
Pimple patches aren’t the only patches on the skincare market, though. Patch brands like Frownies have engineered their products to smooth and lift everything from forehead wrinkles to smile lines. Beloved brand Hero Cosmetics even just launched a new big patch for body breakouts.
Any kind of skincare patch allows you to passively treat your personal skin concerns, which plays into the 2025 trend Harper’s Bazaar calls “the simplification of self-care.”
So, don’t be afraid to rock a patch or two! These drugstore finds will give you the perfect peel.
Amazon
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original
Ah, a classic. These $20 hydrocolloid patches effectively draw out impurities from whiteheads and help protect active breakouts from the elements (dirt, dust, germs, and grime) by providing an impenetrable barrier.
Amazon
Starface Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
These stylish $11 patches do the same exact thing, though you'll feel uber-cool wearing 'em since they're star-shaped.
Amazon
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Body Patch
If you tend to break out on your bod, these $15 XL-sized patches immediately come to the rescue.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.