Target just gave us the best excuse to refresh our beauty stashes, because they just quietly put so many of our favorite products on sale. We’re talkin’ skincare, makeup, hair care , and more! This week’s steals make shopping for beauty must-haves at Target – without overspending – easier than ever. You’re not going to want to pass these deals up!

Scroll on to see our favorite beauty steals to shop at Target this week!

Target Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Pimple Patches These $9 pimple patches are insanely good at pulling the gunk out of big breakouts, or simply protecting them from the elements if you feel a flare-up coming on. The best part about 'em is they're completely invisible on the skin, so they don't distract from your beautiful face!

Target SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream This $13 curl cream does exactly what it says it will, defining and enhancing your waves and curls with just a bit of product! It also delivers when it comes to added moisture and reduced frizz, helping your 'do last all day long.

Target CeraVe Foaming Face Wash We're all aboard the gentle skincare wave right now, and while this $13 foaming cleanser from Cerave definitely takes it easy on your skin barrier, it still gets the job done and leaves your face feelin' fresh in preparation for your skincare routine or everyday makeup look.

Target Byoma Balancing Face Mist This $14 face mist is formulated to soothe and balance your skin with a nourishing medley of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. Whether you employ it as a toner or save it for when your dry skin needs a boost, you'll love how skin-friendly it is!

Target COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence This snail mucin serum is a cult favorite for a reason. It's especially quenching and nourishing for dry, dull skin, and tons of shoppers have noticed a difference in the glow in just a few applications! Promising review: "This product has truly transformed my skincare routine. The texture is lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling plump, hydrated, and smooth without any greasy residue. What I love most is how it helps with skin repair. My skin looks brighter, more even-toned, and my fine lines have started to appear less noticeable."

Target e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray If you're looking for a new product upgrade in the vein of last-all-day makeup, this $10 setting spray is stunning. It's formulated with both water and oil to emit a dewy finish, plus it's boosted with aloe, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and green tea seed oil for added skincare benefits – no pesky breakouts here!

Target Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask This $5 eye mask will surely save you from sullen, tired eyes and give you a revived look! Each patch is loaded up with vitamin C to brighten to the gods.

Target Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Strengthening Hair Oil We adore anything haircare-related Mielle makes, though this $10 oil truly takes the cake! It's uniquely crafted with both rosemary and mint essential oils that increase blood circulation, stimulating hair growth for not only faster grow tim,e but thicker strands, too.

Target Garnier Micellar Water We will never tire of Garnier's micellar water, especially this very effective $9 formula. It tackles everything from waterproof mascara to stubborn foundation with total ease, so your bedtime routine becomes super simplified.

Target Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel This is our favorite affordable under eye cream! Based in a lightweight gel formula, it awakens the eye area with the help of the caffeine and antioxidants found in yerba mate. Plus, a little bit goes a very long way – the $6 tube will honestly last you months.

Target Fine'ry The New Rouge Body Mist This luxe-like body mist does not smell like it's only $15. With notes of golden saffron, amber resin, and sandalwood, you'll be left with the bougie scent of your dreams, all without breaking the bank!

Target e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Another e.l.f. fave! This grippy $10 primer really does grip your skin and the subsequent makeup you put on it for a lasting effect. We've worn it through countless hot summer days and sweaty nights at the club, and it's stood up nicely to its claims!

