Hilton Carter Teaches Brit About Caring For Houseplants And Indoor Gardening
During the pandemic, we were inspired to bring a taste of the outside world into our homes by filling them with potted plants. But how do we take care of our new plant babies? Today, we have notable plant and interior stylist on the show, Hilton Carter, to help us answer this question and more!
Since his plant fascination started back in 2014, Hilton has written three books (Wild Interiors, Wild Creations, Wild at Home), started a podcast and launched workshops surrounding plant care, and even launched a product line with Target. Today, Hilton has over 250 plants and counting in his family's Baltimore home. Listen in as we talk about the worst plant parent behaviors, the benefits of faux plants and everything in between with our friend, Hilton Carter.
Episode Highlights From Hilton Carter's Beginner's Guide To Houseplants
- Hilton's childhood relationship with plants and childhood in Baltimore
- What sparked Hilton's love for plants
- When Hilton started buying plants
- Why we should bring plants, real or faux, into our homes
- The current faux plant market
- Advice for new plant owners
- How Hilton utilizes plants in his space
- What it takes to be an interior designer
- What to avoid when placing plants in your space
- The #1 plant killer & how to tell when a plant is dying
- Ways to water your plants when you're not home
- When to fertilize & repot your plants
- The proper way to water your plants
- The importance of Hilton's first plant, Frank
- Hilton's current projects
- The best & worst first plants
