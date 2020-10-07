7 Diverse Interior Designers You Should Be Following, According to Justina Blakeney
We are huge fans of the bold, pattern-rich Bohemian style of designer and bestselling author Justina Blakeney, founder and director of the Jungalow. So much so that we invited her to be an instructor on Brit + Co's online startup school Selfmade and she totally rocked it with one of the best courses in the program. This week Brit and Anjelika invited her to reveal all her design secrets in the latest Teach Me Something New! podcast.
If you follow Blakeney, you know that she has been pretty outspoken about the lack of diversity in the interior design industry, especially when it comes to media exposure. So we wanted to know who she admires most in the space. "I have a long list of super talented friends and people I've been following for years who always inspire and delight," she says. Here are her top seven -- follow them for some major decor inspo!
"Incredible author, plant dad, and human," says Blakeney. Carter, who is the bestselling author of Wild Interiors, is known for plant maximalism. Check him out for all the green love and fresh, earthy style.
"Her style is very Mediterranean, very chic, but a little bit down home as well. She's awesome," says Blakeney of her friend and fellow LA-based designer Colette Shelton.
"Corey is so dapper, like I've never seen him not dressed to the nines," says Blakeney. Jenkins makes traditional interiors feel fresh and modern with rich, vibrant color and we love him for it.
"He is such a color master," adds Blakeney. Agreed!
"Her stories are the absolute best for down-to-earth tips, both about life and design," says Blakeney. She also has amazing style (see ceiling above...swoon!)
"Carmeon is a very, very talented designer. Also, like me, she is obsessed with plants. Her rooms tend to be a little bit more moody, a lot of darker colors. Really, really gorgeous," says Blakeney. We have a newfound obsession with this Memphis-based designer and founder of Nubi Interiors.
"He's one of my best friends and a frequent design partner. Dabito has an incredible way with color," says Blakeney. Check out his all green kitchen before and after -- and that logo! #perfection
"She is an incredible textile designer. She has a beautiful collections of pillows. Most of them are made in Ethiopia," says Blakeney. Her textile colors and design are the ultimate eye candy -- follow her travels to visit artisan partners over at Bolé Road Textiles!
For more juicy interior design tips, tune into the latest Teach Me Something New! podcast with the amazing Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.