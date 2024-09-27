6 Gorgeous Home Color Trends That Aren't Just Neutrals
Color lovers are in for a treat this season as the best trending home decor hues lean heavily into moody jewel tones and nature-inspired hues. Espresso and burgundy and hints of gold – with a few earthy pastels in the mix – are brightening our neutral spaces and giving us a reason to love color again this season. Here are six moody, modern, and monochrome color trends to embrace this season and decorate your happy home.
Golden Yellow
Darker shades like deep gold are adding drama and sophistication to interiors. Whether you opt for subtle buttery yellows (also on trend) or go bold with gold, yellow tones can brighten and elevate your space. Find this rich hue on accent walls, furniture, or accessories.
Burgundy
Deep, rich reds are classic for the season and gracing our living spaces with stunning color. Use this color on kitchen cabinets (try Benjamin Moore Classic Burgundy) or your favorite furniture and decor.
Earthy Greens
Gavin Cater
Married couple and design duo behind the Los Angeles design firm Bungalowe, Karan and Sapna Aggarwal, recently renovated their home in the Highland Park neighborhood of LA with this earthy green zellige tile as the accent color in an otherwise neutral home. (Check out their gorgeous home for rustic decor inspiration). Moss, olive, and deep greens like this one are making their way into homes that want to bring in some striking color.
Espresso And Mocha
Nils Timm
These yummy colors are on the rise as a modern neutral. Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of celeb-loved L.A. design firm House of Rolison were tasked with reimagining this 1950s Beverly Hills home in the coveted neighborhood for a modern era and chose chocolate and dark woody accents throughout. UK-based Graham & Brown announced its Color of the Year 2025: Elderton, a neutral toned brown inspired by nature. These versatile hues add a sense of warmth and earthiness, perfect for creating cozy, inviting spaces.
Earthy Pinks
Desenio
Earthy pinks like toffee, clay and mauve are softening up the rich jewel tone vibe in spaces like this Whimsical Wonderland Gallery Wall. Mixed with more saturated pinks it creates a stunning contrast for all your demure dreams.
Midnight Blues
Anthropologie
With warm colors dominating in recent years, dark moodier blues are creeping back in for us blue lovers. This Winton Dining Table gives this monochrome room a beautiful centerpiece.
