5 Unexpected Color Trends That Will Surge In Popularity In 2025
When it comes to kickstarting your 2025 wardrobe – whether you're wanting to start from scratch or simply build upon what you’ve already got in your closet – soft tones are the way to go.
Toned-down versions of beloved colors like pink, yellow, and blue (“hello 2005 preteen bedroom,” stylist Emily Russell says) are going to be huge this year. And the best part is these trending colors aren't necessarily relegated to a certain type of garment.
From clothes to shoes and accessories like bags, these are the top trending wardrobe colors for 2025 to help guide your best get-ups!
Adidas
We spoke with stylist Emily Russell about her predictions for 2025 top trending wardrobe colors, and the answer was clear among her three faves: “soft and subtle hues are here!” Mocha brown, butter yellow, and baby blue are definitely going to hit it big in the fashion world.
When it comes to looking for fashion inspo to employ these colors in your wardrobe this year, Russell suggests two main sources: the runway, and the internet.
“It’s no secret the runways often set the stage for us all. That’s not to say influencers aren’t a great source,” she said. “I think these days influencers are true guides in helping us all realize that personal style is personal! Following them (in my opinion) is a fabulous way to see the runway decoded.”
The Top 5 Trending Wardrobe Colors For 2025
1. Mocha brown
Everlane
Everlane The Utility Straight-Leg Pant
Mocha brown (or Mocha Mousse, per Pantone’s declaration for Color of the Year) offers a cozy, calming, and comforting neutral color to wear in 2025.
Aritzia
Babaton The New Stedman Coat
It’s certainly lighter than 2024’s ever-trendy chocolate brown, but you can darken or lighten it up easily with other neutrals.
2. Butter yellow
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Butter yellow will continue to grow in popularity this year. You can shop it on everything from coats and cardigans to ballet flats and sneakers. I think it looks immaculate as a pop of color against a more monochrome ‘fit.
J.Crew
J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag
“While monochromatic looks are still being seen, a lot of designers are continuously color popping and statement-izing their bags, whether it be colored material or fun bag charms,” Russell told me. “ Anyone sticking with a more neutral bag is definitely adding their pop of color through bag charms or chains!”
3. Baby blue
Adidas
Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes
Baby blue is also on the rise for 2025. Where a richer royal blue might have been at the forefront of everyone’s outfits last year, this shade is taking a more subtle approach.
Quince
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Fisherman Boxy Cropped Cardigan
It’s super sweet and reminiscent of nurseries and children’s rooms, so it’ll undoubtedly leave a wholesome impression when you rock it in a fashionable get-up!
4. Baby pink
Staud
Staud Ollie Bag
Baby pink, ballet pink, or Glinda pink – no matter what you call it, this soft interaction of the color pink is another toned-down hue to keep close to your 2025 wardrobe. Think of it as the final piece in this year’s pastel-y primary palette!
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Julia Slip Cowl Back-Bow Maxi Dress
Baby pink will also work wonderfully in conjunction with all of the top trending colors for 2025. I personally love the idea of pairing it with butter yellow for a spring ‘fit or adding pops of pink to a Mocha Mousse-forward outfit so it sort of resembles Neapolitan ice cream.
5. Animal print
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Barrel Jean
“Animal print 100% counts as a color and I am loving mixing bold prints with soft hues,” Russell said. “I think a bit of funk is important to keep normal life fun.”
Reformation
Reformation Dusk Knit Top
Animal prints like leopard print and zebra print are growing in popularity this year – wear ‘em as boldly (or not as boldly) as you’d like!
