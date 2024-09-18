5 Groundbreaking Fall Color Trends To Shake Up Any Seasonal Outfit
I set a color palette for myself for every season. Every. Single. One. It gives me a north star as to how I style what's in my current wardrobe, and what I need to keep an eye out for when shopping. Otherwise, I tend to veer off and shop things that I wouldn't normally wear, or that won't go with what I already own.
After looking at what's currently trending for fall, it appears my color palette is spot on for this season. So, if you're curious what colors are currently in style — and how you can where them — I've got you covered! From dresses to jackets to shoes, keep reading to see the best ways you can add color to your closet this season!
Burgundy
Dôen
Dôen Elowen Skirt
I can't stop thinking about this skirt for fall — it's my #1 must-have. I just know I can get so much wear out of it, which is the testament to any piece of clothing or purchase you're going to make. I could style it with a basic tee or tank, or style it with a cashmere cardigan and heels like above. The options are endless!
Madewell
Madewell Greta Flat
A great way to incorporate new hues into your wardrobe this fall — especially if you're a little nervous to use too much color — is through your shoes! That way you can keep a simple fit, with dress or a basic top, and add an extra pop of color to your shoes. That will create a fun mixture of classic pieces, with a fun statement for juxtaposition. Madewell also has the best new arrivals for the season, so definitely check it out ASAP!
Terracotta (or Tomato Cream)
Quince
Quince Vintage Wash Dress
Maxi dresses are a staple of mine, no matter what season it is. I will throw on a comfortable, airy maxi dress over sweatpants any day of the week. This dress is not only a maxi, but it's also in the perfect shade of tomato cream, which is the "It" color for fall 2024. I love the shape, color, and even the brand, Quince! I've bought a few pieces from them and ended up loving every single one!
Cuyana
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote
Cuyana makes fantastic bags, and it's no surprise to me that they would jump on the terracotta trend with their classic tote silhouette. This spacious bag can hold just about anything, and even has a little inside pocket for goodies like keys, lip gloss, and other essentials that can get lost in the bottom of your purse. I definitely recommend throwing this over your shoulder if you're eager to try out this color trend!
Nordstrom
Mille Suki Polka Dot Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Dress
Remember what I said about maxi dresses? Well, I couldn't help but add another one! This adorable polka dot number is a lovely take on the terracotta trend! The semi-puff sleeves paired with the keyhole cutout in the bust make for a chic sort of cottagecore silhouette that I just can't get enough of!
Bright Red
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Tuck Stitch Cardigan
I love Ann Taylor for all their classic staples, and this red sweater is no exception! It pulls together that vintage, old money style in a more modern way which is just the look I'm going for when styling this shade of red. The gold buttons are the perfect cherry on top to this stitch cardigan.
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Boot Leg Jean
These classic, red boot leg jeans are on sale for only $39! They're the perfect way to make a statement for fall, while being perfectly on trend. I love them, because they make getting dressed easy. Since they're a statement piece, themselves, all you have to do is add a button down and some simple shoes for a put-together look.
Dôen
Dôen Marianne Dress
This red dress from Dôen may seem like a statement piece, but it's actually a staple piece, too. This dress has carried me through so many different occasions, and so many different outfits because of how versatile it is. It can be styled up with heels or down with flats. A gem of a piece to add to your everyday wardrobe essentials!
Green (In Every Shade)
Madewell
Madewell Belted Trench Coat
This coat, while slightly khaki-colored rather than green, is a great example of incorporating green into your wardrobe in a mild way. Plus, styling it with chocolate brown like above is another amazing way to add a popular color theme for fall! I'm all about this shade of green!
Gap
Gap Cashsoft Sweater
This sweater is made with a plush-like cashmere that is almost identical to the soft, quintessential fall fabric. It's incredibly cozy, just like cashmere, but on a budget for those of us that are trying not to spend $100+ on a sweater. This cardigan is in this autumn season, because #BratSummer is extending into fall! Grab this green sweater for a fun pop of color!
White
Dôen
Dôen Leah Dress
No, folks, this color is not going anywhere post Labor Day! It's still around, and better than ever for the fall! In fact, millennials are describing it as "old money" to wear white this fall, so take notes ladies and gentleman. One of my favorite ways to wear white in autumn is with a cream shade — just like this absolutely gorgeous Dôen dress that's what dreams are made of (at least what mine are)! I can see it as my quintessential daily fall fit paired with either flats or tall boots!
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor White Corduroy Pants
This entire 'fit is such a look — and something I will definitely wear this autumn, including these incredibly chic corduroy pants in white. The pants honestly take the outfit to a whole other level! I like the added texture that feels fall but still approachable, and could be worn year-round.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.