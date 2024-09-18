Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

worms in salmon
Food News

WTF Are These White Worms In My Salmon?

trader joe's mini tote bags
Shopping

Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Coming Back – Here's How To Get One

mickey 17 trailer
Movies

Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mickey 17' Imagines A World With Endless Robert Pattinsons

hacks season 4
TV

'Hacks' Season 4 Is On Its Way! When To Expect New Episodes.

curtains
Home Decor Inspo

15 Stylish Curtains That Will Instantly Transform Any Room

Top Gun Family Halloween Costume Idea
Halloween

55 Clever Family Halloween Costume Ideas You'll Love Taking Photos In

best drugstore moisturizer
Skincare

6 Best Drugstore Moisturizers Under $25 To Revive Dry, Flaky Skin

red carpet couples
Pop Culture

8 Surprising Red Carpet Couples We Totally Forgot About

Trending Stories

food
Food News

WTF Are These White Worms In My Salmon?

shopping
Shopping

Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Are Coming Back – Here's How To Get One

movies
Movies

Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mickey 17' Imagines A World With Endless Robert Pattinsons

tv
TV

'Hacks' Season 4 Is On Its Way! When To Expect New Episodes.