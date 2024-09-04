The Dreamiest Front Door + Exterior Paint Colors, According To Color Experts
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Searching for exterior paint colors can be overwhelming; it's a big commitment to paint your entire home! When I was ready to paint my fixer upper four years ago I found the perfect combo at my local Benjamin Moore store, but I flipped their body, door, and trim suggestions to suit my preference, choosing Chelsea Grey for the door (instead of body), Woodlawn Blue for the house (instead of door), and White for the trim. A lot of it comes down to choice, but there's more to consider when choosing exterior paint colors. Whether you're looking to improve your curb appeal, increase your resale value, or just want to refresh the home you love, paint can make a huge, beautiful difference. Here's how.
"I am loving the trend toward warm paint colors, with a monochromatic exterior highlighted by a vibrant door for a pop of color," says Compass realtor Suzanne Ashimine. Pale Oak from Benjamin Moore "is a taupe greige that appears almost white in bright light but reveals a subtle purple undertone in shaded areas," she adds.
Ashimine also recommends Fawn Brindle by Sherwin-Williams for a versatile warm taupe greige that suits a variety of architectural styles.
How To Choose An Exterior Paint Color
There are a few factors to consider when choosing an exterior paint color. What might work for a coastal home near the beach might not work for a craftsman in the mountains. Look around your neighborhood and consider the color palette of the neighborhood. You don't necessarily want to be the pop of yellow in a sea of taupe, but you also don't want to be like all the others.
Consider what goes best with your neighborhood, the colors you tend to gravitate toward in the interior, and exterior color trends that will keep your home modern and fresh looking. You also want to consider more than one color: there's the trim, windows, garage doors, shutters, and natural elements you'll need to complement like brick, stone, and roof colors.
"Make sure that the roof complements the house color to achieve a cohesive aesthetic," adds Ashimine.
Clare Paint
"Aegean Olive (1491) by Benjamin Moore, a deep, earthy green with brown undertones, is perfect for grounding a home," she says. This Etsy palette of green paints is perfect for olive lovers. Clare Paint Field Trip is a deep, forest green hue that feels outdoorsy and elegant at the same time too.
"The exterior of your home is the first thing people see," says Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams Director of Color Marketing. "Why not play up the unique aspects of your home's architecture to make a memorable impression?" Is your home modern, traditional, a bungalow, a craftsman, a Victorian? There are so many ways paint can highlight its best features.
Sherwin Williams
This Craftsman, a style known for its natural and earthy tones, looks like a natural fit for its landscaping in Sherwin Williams Roycroft Vellum on the body and Sherwin Williams Craftsman Brown on the trim. Accentuating the details are Rookwood Brown and a pop of Naval on the door.
Farrow & Ball
This modern home is anchored by a pop of pink with Farrow & Ball's happy-inducing Rangwali hue.
Farrow & Ball
Here's Farrow & Ball's Rangwalias front door inspo too!
Benjamin Moore
A cool muted hue like Benjamin Moore's Louisburg Green on the body with a deep mossy green like Castle Peak Gray on the door (and Halo on the trim) are more coastal vibes for a home near the water.
Farrow & Ball via @tomcouch
If you're looking for a zen upgrade to your outdoor space, Farrow & Ball Mizzle is a greyish green that is a soothing neutral indoors and out.
Farrow & Ball via @all.thats.pretty
Here is Mizzle on a darling Dutch door paired with Farrow & Ball Pointing on the body.
Clare Paint
Clare Paint's Vintage is a fun door color for a modern farmhouse (especially where I live in wine country!).
Benjamin Moore
This cool gray-painted siding stands out among all the greenery in Benjamin Moore's Cloud Cover (on siding), Concord Ivory on door, and Gray Owltrim.
Prefer something in the orange family? Consider a cool, deep orange like Sherwin Williams Rookwood Terra Cottaor Earthen Jug with a pink-infused hue like Sherwin Williams Intimate White. Loch Blue is a pop of blue to compliment both.
Benjamin Moore
This door in Benjamin Moore's Nicolson Green makes a bold statement on this more traditional off-white exterior in Benjamin Moore's Harwood Putty.
Farrow & Ball
Farrow & Ball's Schoolhouse White is also a beautiful exterior white. The planter is painted in Farrow & Ball's Inchyra Blue.
Sherwin Williams
This Victorian home gets a modern refresh with Sherwin Williams Sheraton Sage and Downing Sand on the trim, with accents on the window and stairs in Rookwood Antique Gold and Fairfax Brown.
Benjamin Moore
Brown is also a popular house color for fall for a bit of drama. Benjamin Moore's Dragon’s Breath is a versatile dark brown that goes with anything, especially bright greenery to welcome guests. Another brown to consider is Benjamin Moore's French Press.
Sherwin Williams
Sherwin Williams Tricorn Black makes a bold front door.
Benjamin Moore
This home with a front porch mixes gray, brown and green tones highlighted by Benjamin Moore's Meditation for an earthy finish. These Benjamin Moore neutrals are perfect for highlighting architectural detail: Sparrow, Black Forest Green, and Kendall Charcoal.
Benjamin Moore
Love the details of Spanish-style homes? If you are painting stucco, look for something creamy like Benjamin Moore's White Chocolate contrasted beautifully with dark green door shutters and trim like Benjamin Moore'sDark Olive.
Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image by Jared Rice
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.