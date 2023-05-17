The New House Wine Baggu Bags Celebrate Drinking With Pride
It's almost Pride Month, and we're so excited to celebrate the queer community this year! While many companies are sure to kick off the summer with their own pride merch in the coming weeks, there's one collab we can't wait for! House Wine and Baggu are bringing you a collaboratively-designed reusable bag as part of their dedication to the LGBTQ+ community and ongoing partnership with the Human Rights Campaign.
House Wine x Baggu Pride Pack ($48)
House Wine will donate $2 from every Pride Pack purchase to HRC, supporting their mission of equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Pack is accompanied by an eco-friendly Baggu bag (perfect for transporting your wine this summer) that reads “Love Is Love” and a 4-pack of House Wine’s Rainbow Rosé Bubbles.
Other House Wine Options For Pride
House Wine x FUNBOY Rainbow Cloud Floating Bar ($29)
Celebrate pride poolside with this fabulous floating bar. All you have to do is fill it up with ice and some House Wine Rainbow Rosé Bubbles for your next pride party!
House Wine Rainbow Rosé Bubbles 12-Pack ($64)
If you wanna stock up on these cute, pride-themed cans, you can order them separately as a 6-pack, 12-pack, or a 24-pack
House Wine Rainbow Rosé Bubbles Bottle ($12)
Cans are convenient, but sometimes you wanna get your bubbly from the bottle. Luckily, this bottle has the same pride style as the cans!
House Wine reminds you to drink responsibly, and with pride.Wondering how you can be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community? Please visit HRC for more info.
Images via House Wine
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.