25 Budget Wines To Add To Your Rotation ASAP
There was a time when I never met a glass of wine that I didn't like. I always preferred reds in the winter and rosés in the summer but that was pretty much the limit on my wine preferences. Ever since I moved to actual wine country in Northern California four years ago, I've become a bit more discerning but still convinced you don't have to spend a ton of money on wine to a) enjoy it and b) score a near-perfect bottle. National Wine Day is May 25 and as good a reason as any to sit back and enjoy a fresh, new sip. Heck, host a wine tasting with your gal pals and try a few! We've rounded up the best cheap wine options $25 and under. Bookmark this page so that next time you're faced with rows and rows of unfamiliar labels you'll find one that's sure to please. Cheers!
WHITES
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc $10
Brit + Co's Product + Growth Lead Jemal says he first fell in love with this one when he discovered it at Trader Joe's. The New Zealand sauv goes perfectly with seasonal fare like light seafood dishes,lemon herb chickenandsummer salads. Fresh, citrusy and a subtle herbal hint, it's a palate pleaser for sure.
Cline Farmhouse $13
This has become my go-to summer table wine: crisp, clean with a hint of tropical fruit and lime. If you're ever in the Sonoma area the winery/ranch is a charming, unpretentious place to picnic, taste, and hang (kids welcome!).
Jadot Bourgogne Chardonnay $16
This has been a favorite of B + C's Chief Revenue Officer Matt since the start of the pandemic... a fresh, medium-bodied chard with a mix of vanilla, honey, citrus aromas. Pair it with charcuterie, pork, or your summer lobster roll.
Black Girl Magic Riesling $20
This Monterey International Wine Competition 2021 gold medal winner is mildly sweet with a tangy citrus flavor (with hints of tangerine and jasmine, yum!). It pairs perfectly withspicy seafood pasta and seasoned chicken dishes.
RD Winery Fifth Moon Grüner Veltliner $25
Rated at 92 points from Wine Enthusiast, this peachy clean with a kick varietal has a hint of wasabi and lime. Try it with sushi orIndian food!
PINK + ORANGE
La Vieille Ferme Rosé $9
My mom tribe and I love this French rosé and it's one of the best cheap wines from Trader Joe's. Light, fresh, and balanced, it's the perfect warm-weather wine with a bit of currant/cherry aromas.
RELAX Pink Rosé $11
B + C's social lead Mallory is all over this fun, fruity Spanish Rosé with fresh aromas of strawberries, raspberries and cherries. The pink bottle is perfection too.
Cellars Dei Can Suriol Azimut Brisat Orange Wine $14
This organic orange wine hails from a Spanish family-owned winery in Alt Penedes, a province of Barcelona that's famous for producing fine wines and cava. Orange wines are made by leaving the skins on white grapes during fermentation - this one is fun and light and a great convo piece for your next gathering.
Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Cotes de Provence Rosé $16
Another Matt favorite: Whispering Angel is a dry, full-bodied wine with fresh aromas of strawberry and red raspberry.
Cote des Roses Rosé $17
I love a grapefruity rosé and this one fits the bill and then some. Summery, fruity, rosey, this award-winning wine is fresh, full and totally delicious. The glass cork is also a nice touch.
Avaline Rosé $20
Cameron Diaz's Avaline Rosé is delicate and dry, perfect on a hot summer day. The organic blend has a hint of melon and citrus zest — refreshing!
RD Winery Fifth Moon Rosé $20Fan of Jolly Rancher watermelon? Strawberries and cream? The finish here is a mix of both and the wine pairs great with oysters, caprese, andgrilled fish tacos.
Wolffer Summer In A Bottle Rose Cotes De Provence $23
This summery wine is as delightful as it looks — that bottle! Take in the wonderful aromas of tangerine, citrus, and peach and pour. It makes a great hostess gift.
REDS
Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo $9
A dinner table is never complete without a bottle of wine, said a friend's dad once — and I agree. From juicy burgers to savory empanadas, this Spanish dry red with sweet notes of vanilla and spice makes the perfect companion to any savory meal.
Jadot Beaujolais Villages $13
Serve this crisp, fruit-forward, juicy wine at your next BBQ - it goes great with grilled meats and goes down smooth. Who says you can't enjoy a red in summer? If you do, this one's for you.
Knotty Vines Cabernet Sauvignon $14
This acclaimed cabernet sauvignon is packed with mocha and black cherry flavors and finishes smoothly. Enjoy!
Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Valley Split $17
Pick up flavors of black cherry, sweet spice, and everything nice with this Russian River Valley pinot. It pairs great with meat, lamb and root veggies.
Decoy Merlot $18Think plums and berries with a bit of spice. This merlot has a smooth finish and pairs well with almost anything.
So Far Out Chillable Red $19
Perfect for hot days in the sun, this organic California red blend (made with nebbiolo, charbona, and chenin blanc grapes) makes a great daytime red when you're up for a dry, bold, smooth finish drink.
OneHope Vintner Collection California Red Blend $25Like digging into a rich chocolate cake, this 96-point award-winning red blend is big, bold, and cocoa-licious. Enjoy with BBQ rib, berry pie, and grilled burgers.
SPARKLING
Mionetto Prosecco Brut $12
Have something or someone to celebrate this summer? Pop the cork on this dry, fresh, and light award-winning brut. If the fruity bouquet doesn't win you over, the hint of golden delicious apples will. Yum!
Cupcake Sparkling Rosé Wine $13Fun name, fine bubbles. This popular sparkling comes at a great price and hails from vineyards bordering the Adriatic coastline in northeastern Italy. Expect flavors like fresh raspberry, wild strawberry and mandarin orange and enjoy with seafood ceviche!
Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco $15
Excellent as aperitif, this easy-to-drink prosecco inspires all the garden feels with rosemary, fruit, and floral notes.
Chandon California Brut Sparkling Wine $17
Apple, pear, citrus spice, oh my! This sparkling wine is a little bit nutty, a smidge caramel-y, and packs all the fruity goodness you could ever want in your bubbles.
OneHope Vintner Collection California Brut Sparkling $25
This lovely brut has a mix of pineapple and citrus notes combined with green apple. OneHope gives to organizations that provide greater access to water, hunger relief, health, and education, and their new winery in Napa has all the modern farmhouse vibes.
